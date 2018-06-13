Video: First pitches in Japan sure are different

I wasn’t really sure what was going on in this ceremonial first pitch before this Nippon-Ham Fighters game at first. There are characters and costumes and all of that, likely for Japanese entertainments I’ve never heard of but which my son probably knows all about because he’s into stuff like that.
When he wakes up — it’s summer vacation he and his sister both sleep approximately 20 hours a day — I think I’ll show him this. Hopefully the part where things get weird begin just as he’s getting ready to mock me for my ignorance, because I do understand what’s going on there and he probably doesn’t.
Note: that’s not a reference to something unsafe for work or for teenagers. I’m talkin’ about wrestling. Anyway:
(h/t to Ray Steele)
The Mariners came from behind to defeat the Angels 8-6 on Wednesday, completing a three-game series sweep at home against their division rival. In doing so, the Mariners maintained a slight hold on first place in the AL West ahead of the Astros, who entered the day a half-game behind.
Trailing 6-4 after the top of the seventh inning, the Mariners began clawing back. Jean Segura knocked in a run with a double in the bottom of the seventh. Ryon Healy hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Mitch Haniger ended it, breaking a 6-6 tie with a two-run home run to left field off of Oliver Drake.
Haniger homered twice in Tuesday’s win and also made a terrific throw from the left field corner to throw out Luis Valbuena, so he’s been pulling his weight and then some lately. On the season, Haniger is hitting .270/.352/.524 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 284 plate appearances.