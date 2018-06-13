Video: First pitches in Japan sure are different

I wasn’t really sure what was going on in this ceremonial first pitch before this Nippon-Ham Fighters game at first. There are characters and costumes and all of that, likely for Japanese entertainments I’ve never heard of but which my son probably knows all about because he’s into stuff like that.

When he wakes up — it’s summer vacation he and his sister both sleep approximately 20 hours a day — I think I’ll show him this. Hopefully the part where things get weird begin just as he’s getting ready to mock me for my ignorance, because I do understand what’s going on there and he probably doesn’t.

Note: that’s not a reference to something unsafe for work or for teenagers. I’m talkin’ about wrestling. Anyway:

(h/t to Ray Steele)