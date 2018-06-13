Clay Buchholz owes Donald Trump everything

We’ve talked about this before, but if I had to guess, I’d say that there is a greater percentage of Donald Trump supporters in major league clubhouses than in locker rooms of any other major sport. Be it demographics, temperament or any other factors, most folks who cover baseball for a living agree that ballplayers are a pretty conservative lot in the aggregate.
As such, “Ballplayer supports Donald Trump” is not really a story, at least if it doesn’t involve more, such as the ballplayer himself making outlandish statements or going down the Curt Schilling rabbit hole or what have you. A lot of ballplayers support Trump. Big whoop.
Not many can claim they support Trump as much as Clay Buchholz does. Indeed, his support of Trump is at a completely different level. It’s personal. Very, very personal. Why? Bob Nightengale tells us in this column today:
It was 10 years ago when Buchholz and about a dozen of his Boston Red Sox teammates and friends went to a UFC Fight in Anaheim, Calif. They went to an after-hours party as guests of Trump, who knew they played for the Red Sox.
“I remember him saying, “Ok, who’s single here and who’s married?’’ Buchholz said. “I told him I was single. That’s when he introduced me.’’
He met Lindsay Clubine, a model on the show Deal or No Deal, who was helping host Trump’s “Affliction: Banned Fight’ event.”
The two of them got married a year later and now have three children. Buchholz says “if not for the president none of this possible. He’ll always be a good friend. I’m able to tell my kids that the President of the United States introduced their mom and dad.” Makes sense. Indeed, it’s a pretty expected reaction for someone in that situation.
Whatever your politics, it’s OK to be loyal to the one who introduced you to the love of your life. Even if they’re vile and terrible! For example, Twitter introduced me to my wife, and I remain loyal to it even if it’s a warm and steamy pile of garbage. Love is blind.
It’s becoming a familiar story: Jacob deGrom pitches magnificently yet the Mets still lose. In this case deGrom himself lost too, with New York falling 2-0 to the Atlanta Braves.
It certainly wasn’t deGrom’s fault. He went seven innings, scattered seven hits and allowed just one run while striking out seven and not walking a batter. His teammates, though, mustered only two hits all game: a shift-aided Michael Conforto infield single that broke up the no-hit bid of Braves starter Mike Soroka in the top of the seventh and a Brandon Nimmo double in the ninth. Apart from a couple of walks on top of that, the Mets were as listless it comes at the plate on the afternoon. Again.
It’s hard to overstate just how impressive deGrom has been this season. By all measures other than the win-loss column, he has been one of the best, if not the best pitchers in baseball. He has a 1.55 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP He has struck out an astounding 113 batters and walked only 23 in 87.1 innings. He has allowed a grand total of six earned runs in his last ten starts. He’s personally only 2-2 in those starts, however, and the Mets have managed to lose eight of those ten games.
It’s likewise hard to find comparable examples of a starting pitcher getting absolutely no help from his teammates, but here’s one little fact that got spit out of the Twitter machine: deGrom is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 1999 to make five straight starts of seven innings pitched or more and allow two or fewer earned runs whose team has lost each of those games. deGrom has been playing one-on-nine for most of the season and no one is gonna do well under such circumstances.
It’s still a bit early for people to start talking about trade deadline deals, but I’d hope we can make an exception in the case of Jacob deGrom. Not because I think the Mets should trade him for their own good as a franchise, but because it’s getting really hard to watch a guy who deserves so much better get so little.
C’mon, Mets. Trade Jacob deGrom. On humanitarian grounds, if nothing else.