Braves pitcher Mike Soroka’s no-hit bid snapped in seventh

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
UPDATE: Welp, that ended quickly. Michael Conforto led off the inning, facing a shifted infield and hit one to usual shortstop position Dansby Swanson ranged over to field it but had to make a Jeter-esque jump throw just to make it look good, though he never had a shot of getting Conforto at first. A clean infield hit, no-hitter over. As you were, pepple.

1:29 PM: Braves starter Mike Soroka just spent a month on the disabled list with a bum shoulder. He was activated and is making the start against the Mets today — just the fourth big league start of his career. It’s going pretty well too: he is no-hitting New York through six innings.

Sokora has thrown only 64 pitches, so he’s theoretically got the range to get there if he can keep it going. You have to figure that the Braves are going to do everything they can to protect him in this one, so absent a couple of more super efficient innings, he may not make it.

It’s a close game, though, because Jacob deGrom — who has been criminally unsupported by the Mets’ offense this season — has allowed only one run in his six innings as well.

Mitch Haniger hits walk-off homer to complete sweep of Angels

By Bill BaerJun 13, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
The Mariners came from behind to defeat the Angels 8-6 on Wednesday, completing a three-game series sweep at home against their division rival. In doing so, the Mariners maintained a slight hold on first place in the AL West ahead of the Astros, who entered the day a half-game behind.

Trailing 6-4 after the top of the seventh inning, the Mariners began clawing back. Jean Segura knocked in a run with a double in the bottom of the seventh. Ryon Healy hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Mitch Haniger ended it, breaking a 6-6 tie with a two-run home run to left field off of Oliver Drake.

Haniger homered twice in Tuesday’s win and also made a terrific throw from the left field corner to throw out Luis Valbuena, so he’s been pulling his weight and then some lately. On the season, Haniger is hitting .270/.352/.524 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 284 plate appearances.