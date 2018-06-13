Braves pitcher Mike Soroka’s no-hit bid snapped in seventh

UPDATE: Welp, that ended quickly. Michael Conforto led off the inning, facing a shifted infield and hit one to usual shortstop position Dansby Swanson ranged over to field it but had to make a Jeter-esque jump throw just to make it look good, though he never had a shot of getting Conforto at first. A clean infield hit, no-hitter over. As you were, pepple.

1:29 PM: Braves starter Mike Soroka just spent a month on the disabled list with a bum shoulder. He was activated and is making the start against the Mets today — just the fourth big league start of his career. It’s going pretty well too: he is no-hitting New York through six innings.

Sokora has thrown only 64 pitches, so he’s theoretically got the range to get there if he can keep it going. You have to figure that the Braves are going to do everything they can to protect him in this one, so absent a couple of more super efficient innings, he may not make it.

It’s a close game, though, because Jacob deGrom — who has been criminally unsupported by the Mets’ offense this season — has allowed only one run in his six innings as well.

We’ll update as events unfold.

