UPDATE: Braves pitcher Mike Soroka’s no-hit bid snapped in the seventh

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
UPDATE: Welp, that ended quickly. Michael Conforto led off the inning, facing a shifted infield and hit one to usual shortstop position Dansby Swanson ranged over to field it but had to make a Jeter-esque jump throw just to make it look good, though he never had a shot of getting Conforto at first. A clean infield hit, no-hitter over. As you were, pepple.

1:29 PM: Braves starter Mike Soroka just spent a month on the disabled list with a bum shoulder. He was activated and is making the start against the Mets today — just the fourth big league start of his career. It’s going pretty well too: he is no-hitting New York through six innings.

Sokora has thrown only 64 pitches, so he’s theoretically got the range to get there if he can keep it going. You have to figure that the Braves are going to do everything they can to protect him in this one, so absent a couple of more super efficient innings, he may not make it.

It’s a close game, though, because Jacob deGrom — who has been criminally unsupported by the Mets’ offense this season — has allowed only one run in his six innings as well.

We’ll update as events unfold.

Clay Buchholz owes Donald Trump everything

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
We’ve talked about this before, but if I had to guess, I’d say that there is a greater percentage of Donald Trump supporters in major league clubhouses than in locker rooms of any other major sport. Be it demographics, temperament or any other factors, most folks who cover baseball for a living agree that ballplayers are a pretty conservative lot in the aggregate.

As such, “Ballplayer supports Donald Trump” is not really a story, at least if it doesn’t involve more, such as the ballplayer himself making outlandish statements or going down the Curt Schilling rabbit hole or what have you. A lot of ballplayers support Trump. Big whoop.

Not many can claim they support Trump as much as Clay Buchholz does. Indeed, his support of Trump is at a completely different level. It’s personal. Very, very personal. Why? Bob Nightengale tells us in this column today:

It was 10 years ago when Buchholz and about a dozen of his Boston Red Sox teammates and friends went to a UFC Fight in Anaheim, Calif. They went to an after-hours party as guests of Trump, who knew they played for the Red Sox.

“I remember him saying, “Ok, who’s single here and who’s married?’’ Buchholz said. “I told him I was single. That’s when he introduced me.’’

He met Lindsay Clubine, a model on the show Deal or No Deal, who was helping host Trump’s “Affliction: Banned Fight’ event.”

The two of them got married a year later and now have three children. Buchholz says, If not for the president none of this possible. He’ll always be a good friend. I’m able to tell my kids that the President of the United States introduced their mom and dad.”

Makes sense. Indeed, it’s a pretty expected reaction for someone in that situation. Whatever your politics, it’s OK to be loyal to the one who introduced you to the love of your life. Even if they’re vile and terrible! For example, Twitter introduced me to my wife, and I remain loyal to it even if it’s a warm and steamy pile of garbage. Love is blind.