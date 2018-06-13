Baltimore bar offering free shots whenever Chris Davis gets a hit

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of all-time. He’s batting .150/.227/.227 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 229 plate appearances. In the post-integration era (post-1946), the only player who qualified for the batting title and finished with an OPS under .500 is Hal Lanier, who had a .461 OPS for the 1968 Giants and a .494 for the ’67 Giants. The 19-47 last-place Orioles don’t seem to have any impetus to cut Davis’ playing time, either.

To help cope with the pain, a Baltimore bar is offering free shots whenever Davis gets a hit, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports. The bar is called Bartenders Pub, located at 2218 Boston Street. The shot is called a Dr. Pepper shooter, which is a mix of amaretto and Miller High Life beer in Pony bottles.

Dana Coker, one of the owners of the bar, said, “Baseball season for us is big business. With the team not doing so well, it’s affected our business. We just can’t seem to do any specials that encourage people to come to the bar and watch baseball with us.” Coker added, “We’re just trying to give people a reason to come out and watch the games again.”

Davis, 32, is under contract with the Orioles through 2022, earning $23 million per season. Davis inked the seven-year deal after a tremendous 2015 campaign during which he led the majors with 47 home runs. He had 38 home runs and a respectable .792 OPS in 2016 before his production began to fall off. It remains to be seen how the Orioles will handle his playing time next season and beyond.

