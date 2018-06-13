Norm Hall/Getty Images

Austin Meadows helps out David Peralta with home run

By Bill BaerJun 13, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows unintentionally helped out Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta with a home run in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game at Chase Field. Peralta drove an 0-2 fastball from Jameson Taillon to left-center. Left alone, the ball wouldn’t have sailed over the wall, but in Meadows’ attempt to make the catch, the ball caromed off of his glove and went over the fence for a two-run home run.

Not much has been going right for the Pirates lately, though they are leading the D-Backs 5-2 in the fifth inning as of this writing. If they win today, they will stave off a series sweep in Arizona. The Buccos haven’t won a series since taking both games in an interleague series at home against the White Sox on May 15-16. The Pirates will open a homestand with three games against the Reds starting Friday, but the schedule gets tougher as they will host the Brewers for three games and the D-Backs for four more.

Mitch Haniger hits walk-off homer to complete sweep of Angels

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 13, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mariners came from behind to defeat the Angels 8-6 on Wednesday, completing a three-game series sweep at home against their division rival. In doing so, the Mariners maintained a slight hold on first place in the AL West ahead of the Astros, who entered the day a half-game behind.

Trailing 6-4 after the top of the seventh inning, the Mariners began clawing back. Jean Segura knocked in a run with a double in the bottom of the seventh. Ryon Healy hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth. Mitch Haniger ended it, breaking a 6-6 tie with a two-run home run to left field off of Oliver Drake.

Haniger homered twice in Tuesday’s win and also made a terrific throw from the left field corner to throw out Luis Valbuena, so he’s been pulling his weight and then some lately. On the season, Haniger is hitting .270/.352/.524 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 284 plate appearances.