Austin Meadows helps out David Peralta with home run

Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows unintentionally helped out Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta with a home run in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game at Chase Field. Peralta drove an 0-2 fastball from Jameson Taillon to left-center. Left alone, the ball wouldn’t have sailed over the wall, but in Meadows’ attempt to make the catch, the ball caromed off of his glove and went over the fence for a two-run home run.

The #Pirates have been in a very giving mood all series and David Peralta is the recipient today. The result: a 2-0 @Dbacks lead. pic.twitter.com/FWKzzVYAPd — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 13, 2018

Not much has been going right for the Pirates lately, though they are leading the D-Backs 5-2 in the fifth inning as of this writing. If they win today, they will stave off a series sweep in Arizona. The Buccos haven’t won a series since taking both games in an interleague series at home against the White Sox on May 15-16. The Pirates will open a homestand with three games against the Reds starting Friday, but the schedule gets tougher as they will host the Brewers for three games and the D-Backs for four more.

