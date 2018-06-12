Walker Buehler heads to DL with microfracture in right rib

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that starter Walker Buehler has a microfracture in his right rib and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Pitcher Caleb Ferguson has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

There is currently no timetable for Buehler’s return. He apparently suffered the injury several starts ago but was able to pitch through it for a while.

Buehler, 23, has been terrific through nine starts this season, posting a 2.63 ERA with a 54/11 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings. He tossed six hitless innings against the Padres on May 4, which turned into a combined no-hitter with Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.

Ferguson, 21, will start in Buehler’s place against the Rangers on Tuesday night. He has already made one start this season — his major league debut. He went 1 2/3 innings against the Pirates last Wednesday, yielding four runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts. In 47 innings in the minors, mostly with Double-A Tulsa, he compiled a 1.53 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 17 walks.

