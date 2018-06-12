Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Walker Buehler heads to DL with microfracture in right rib

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that starter Walker Buehler has a microfracture in his right rib and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Pitcher Caleb Ferguson has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

There is currently no timetable for Buehler’s return. He apparently suffered the injury several starts ago but was able to pitch through it for a while.

Buehler, 23, has been terrific through nine starts this season, posting a 2.63 ERA with a 54/11 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings. He tossed six hitless innings against the Padres on May 4, which turned into a combined no-hitter with Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, and Adam Liberatore.

Ferguson, 21, will start in Buehler’s place against the Rangers on Tuesday night. He has already made one start this season — his major league debut. He went 1 2/3 innings against the Pirates last Wednesday, yielding four runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts. In 47 innings in the minors, mostly with Double-A Tulsa, he compiled a 1.53 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Mike Foltynewicz leaves start with triceps tightness

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 12, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Potentially scary news for the Braves: Mike Foltynewicz left Tuesday night’s start against the Mets due to tightness in his right triceps, the club announced. Foltynewicz went five shutout innings, limiting the Mets to two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Foltynewicz, 26, has been the Braves’ best starter this season and one of the best starters in the league, so potentially losing him for any period of time would be a big blow. After Tuesday’s performance, he owns a 2.16 ERA with a 94/33 K/BB ratio in 79 innings. Among qualified National League starters, the only ones with a lower ERA are Jacob deGrom (1.57) and Max Scherzer (2.00).

Foltynewicz will likely undergo further testing and the Braves should pass along an update by the weekend. The right-hander’s next scheduled start would come on Sunday at home against the Padres.