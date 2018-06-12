Rockies happy to be be back at “Coors Field”

The Rockies opened a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Normally, that is a mundane statement. But back in April, the Denver Post accidentally used a photo of Citizens Bank Park in a feature titled, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field.”
The Phillies’ Twitter account had some fun at the Post’s expense:
After a bunch of other jokes were made at their expense by the Internet, the Post apologized for the mistake. But with the Rockies coming to Philadelphia, the team’s Twitter decided to give us all a sensible chuckle, referencing April’s snafu.
Sara Grant, one of the editors for the Post, wasn’t fond of the joke:
The Rockies’ Twitter clarified that it was a harmless joke:
Teams’ social media accounts are a big part of how they market themselves to fans. At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, Paul Boyé recently dug into the Phillies’ approach. That may give some context as to why the Rockies’ Twitter — and others — are so big on cracking jokes and making memes.
SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Mets GM Sandy Alderson said his team released first baseman Adrián González because he slumped over a period of about two weeks. Alderson said, “The last 15 games, his OPS was right about .500, which is not great. Overall, below .700. Also not great.”
Indeed, Gonzalez went 3-for-28 with a double in nine games between May 31 and June 10, after which he was released. On the season, he hit .237/.299/.373 over 187 plate appearances. It’s not great, and certainly defensible that the Mets would want a better player with his roster spot.
What is weird, however, is using that reasoning to justify getting rid of a player when the club has gone out of its way to keep José Reyes rostered. Reyes is batting .149/.213/.203 on the season, which is beyond not great. In fact, it’s downright awful. The Mets, however, want to give Reyes a proper sendoff — ideally giving him a retirement news conference. It’s understandable why a team would want to give a longtime productive player a nice wave goodbye, but during the offseason prior to the 2016 season, Reyes was arrested for allegedly grabbing his wife by the throat and shoving her into a sliding glass door in their hotel room. The charges were dropped but Reyes was still suspended for the first 51 games of the 2016 season without pay.
If González’s level of unproductivity is grounds for release, it makes one wonder why the Mets are going out of their way to keep Reyes around given his troublesome history off the field and his incredible lack of productivity on the field this season. Don’t forget, Reyes won the NL batting title in 2011. The Mets then let him walk into free agency, eventually signing with the Marlins. Loyalty hasn’t exactly been the most common thread in the relationship between Reyes and the Mets.