Nationals activate Daniel Murphy from disabled list

The Nationals have activated second baseman Daniel Murphy ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees. He’s serving as the DH and batting fifth in what will be his season debut.
Murphy, 33, had microfracture surgery back in October on his right knee. His return will be a boon for the Nationals. Last season, he hit .322/.384/.543 with 23 home runs and 93 RBI in 593 plate appearances, helping the club reach the postseason for a second consecutive season.
Howie Kendrick mostly handled second base until he suffered an Achilles injury a month ago. Wilmer Difo, with an unimpressive .676 OPS, had been the regular second baseman since. Difo will cede second base to Murphy likely after the Nats’ two road interleague series with the Yankees and Blue Jays.
The Cleveland Indians gave reliever Matt Belisle his unconditional release this morning. A few hours later a division rival signed him. Specifically, the Minnesota Twins signed Belisle, bringing him back a season after he pitched 62 games in the Twins cities.
Belisle had a 5.06 ERA for the Indians in eight appearances earlier this season before being assigned to Triple-A Columbus. He pitched in nine games there, but the Indians seemed to have little interest in calling him up so they let him go. Belisle, 38, posted a 4.03 ERA for the Twins in 2017 and even served some time at closer, saving nine games.
Not gonna say Belisle has been around a while, but he was the player to be named later in a deal for Kent Mercker once. And that came five years after Belisle was drafted.