Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting in the early going

Yesterday we had the first returns in the NL All-Star voting, today it’s the American League’s turn.
Mookie Betts is in front of all comers — at all positions, in both leagues — with 748,872 votes. Second in both categories is Jose Altuve at 701,236. For that matter, the third place AL guy — Mike Trout — has 639,822 votes, which is more than the top NL guy, Freddie Freeman had. The star power, she is in the Junior Circuit these days.
The other AL leaders: first baseman Jose Abreu of the White Sox, third baseman José Ramirez of the Indians, shortstop Manny Machado of the Orioles, catcher Gary Sanchez of the Yankees and designated hitter J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox.
Here are the totals thus far:
The Cleveland Indians gave reliever Matt Belisle his unconditional release this morning. A few hours later a division rival signed him. Specifically, the Minnesota Twins signed Belisle, bringing him back a season after he pitched 62 games in the Twins cities.
Belisle had a 5.06 ERA for the Indians in eight appearances earlier this season before being assigned to Triple-A Columbus. He pitched in nine games there, but the Indians seemed to have little interest in calling him up so they let him go. Belisle, 38, posted a 4.03 ERA for the Twins in 2017 and even served some time at closer, saving nine games.
Not gonna say Belisle has been around a while, but he was the player to be named later in a deal for Kent Mercker once. And that came five years after Belisle was drafted.