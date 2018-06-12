Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting in the early going

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yesterday we had the first returns in the NL All-Star voting, today it’s the American League’s turn.

Mookie Betts is in front of all comers — at all positions, in both leagues — with 748,872 votes. Second in both categories is Jose Altuve at 701,236. For that matter, the third place AL guy — Mike Trout — has 639,822 votes, which is more than the top NL guy, Freddie Freeman had. The star power, she is in the Junior Circuit these days.

The other AL leaders: first baseman Jose Abreu of the White Sox, third baseman José Ramirez of the Indians, shortstop Manny Machado of the Orioles, catcher Gary Sanchez of the Yankees and designated hitter J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox.

Here are the totals thus far:

