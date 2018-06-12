Mike Trout had X-rays after fouling ball off leg

The bad news: Angels outfielder Mike Trout fouled a ball off his leg in the eighth inning of last night’s game against the Mariners and it looked like it hurt.
The good news: he stayed in the game and promptly hit his second home run of the night in the same at bat, and it flew 459 feet which is . . . not short.
The bad news: it wasn’t enough, the Mariners won and his leg was still bad enough after the game that he needed X-rays.
The good news: the X-rays came back negative and Trout told reporters after the game that he expects to play today.
The bad news: the X-rays had potassium benzoate.
Or not. I don’t know. I just got carried away. Anyway, here’s some dingers:
The Rockies opened a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Normally, that is a mundane statement. But back in April, the Denver Post accidentally used a photo of Citizens Bank Park in a feature titled, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field.”
The Phillies’ Twitter account had some fun at the Post’s expense:
After a bunch of other jokes were made at their expense by the Internet, the Post apologized for the mistake. But with the Rockies coming to Philadelphia, the team’s Twitter decided to give us all a sensible chuckle, referencing April’s snafu.
Sara Grant, one of the editors for the Post, wasn’t fond of the joke:
The Rockies’ Twitter clarified that it was a harmless joke:
Teams’ social media accounts are a big part of how they market themselves to fans. At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, Paul Boyé recently dug into the Phillies’ approach. That may give some context as to why the Rockies’ Twitter — and others — are so big on cracking jokes and making memes.