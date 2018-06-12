Mike Trout had X-rays after fouling ball off leg

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The bad news: Angels outfielder Mike Trout fouled a ball off his leg in the eighth inning of last night’s game against the Mariners and it looked like it hurt.

The good news: he stayed in the game and promptly hit his second home run of the night in the same at bat, and it flew 459 feet which is . . . not short.

The bad news: it wasn’t enough, the Mariners won and his leg was still bad enough after the game that he needed X-rays.

The good news: the X-rays came back negative and Trout told reporters after the game that he expects to play today.

The bad news: the X-rays had potassium benzoate.

Or not. I don’t know. I just got carried away. Anyway, here’s some dingers:

Follow @craigcalcaterra