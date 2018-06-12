Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Miguel Cabrera to miss rest of season with ruptured tendon in bicep

Update (11:08 PM ET): MLive’s Evan Woodbery reports that Cabrera ruptured a tendon in his bicep and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Update (8:30 PM ET): Cabrera left the game with a left biceps strain and is undergoing an MRI, the Tigers announced.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera had to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Twins after appearing to injure his arm during a swing in the third inning. Cabrera swung and missed at a 1-1 slider from Jake Odorizzi. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Cabrera grabbed his left arm above the elbow and walked back to the dugout. Niko Goodrum pinch-hit for Cabrera, swinging and missing for the third strike.

Cabrera, 35, was activated from the disabled list on June 1 after recovering from a strained right hamstring. It was his second stint on the DL this season. In 155 plate appearances entering Tuesday’s action, the veteran was hitting .301/.394/.451 with three home runs and 22 RBI.

The Tigers should have an update on Cabrera’s status later tonight.

Mike Foltynewicz leaves start with triceps tightness

Potentially scary news for the Braves: Mike Foltynewicz left Tuesday night’s start against the Mets due to tightness in his right triceps, the club announced. Foltynewicz went five shutout innings, limiting the Mets to two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Foltynewicz, 26, has been the Braves’ best starter this season and one of the best starters in the league, so potentially losing him for any period of time would be a big blow. After Tuesday’s performance, he owns a 2.16 ERA with a 94/33 K/BB ratio in 79 innings. Among qualified National League starters, the only ones with a lower ERA are Jacob deGrom (1.57) and Max Scherzer (2.00).

Foltynewicz will likely undergo further testing and the Braves should pass along an update by the weekend. The right-hander’s next scheduled start would come on Sunday at home against the Padres.