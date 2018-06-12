Miguel Cabrera to miss rest of season with ruptured biceps tendon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Update (11:08 PM ET): MLive’s Evan Woodbery reports that Cabrera ruptured a tendon in his bicep and will undergo season-ending surgery.

*

Update (8:30 PM ET): Cabrera left the game with a left biceps strain and is undergoing an MRI, the Tigers announced.

*

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera had to leave Tuesday night’s game against the Twins after appearing to injure his arm during a swing in the third inning. Cabrera swung and missed at a 1-1 slider from Jake Odorizzi. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Cabrera grabbed his left arm above the elbow and walked back to the dugout. Niko Goodrum pinch-hit for Cabrera, swinging and missing for the third strike.

Cabrera, 35, was activated from the disabled list on June 1 after recovering from a strained right hamstring. It was his second stint on the DL this season. In 155 plate appearances entering Tuesday’s action, the veteran was hitting .301/.394/.451 with three home runs and 22 RBI.

The Tigers should have an update on Cabrera’s status later tonight.

Follow @Baer_Bill