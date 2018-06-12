Indians release Matt Belisle, Twins sign him

The Cleveland Indians gave reliever Matt Belisle his unconditional release this morning. A few hours later a division rival signed him. Specifically, the Minnesota Twins signed Belisle, bringing him back a season after he pitched 62 games in the Twins cities.

Belisle had a 5.06 ERA for the Indians in eight appearances earlier this season before being assigned to Triple-A Columbus. He pitched in nine games there, but the Indians seemed to have little interest in calling him up so they let him go. Belisle, 38, posted a 4.03 ERA for the Twins in 2017 and even served some time at closer, saving nine games.

Not gonna say Belisle has been around a while, but he was the player to be named later in a deal for Kent Mercker once. And that came five years after Belisle was drafted.

