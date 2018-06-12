Getty Images

Indians call up prospect Francisco Mejia

By Craig CalcaterraJun 12, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Last Wednesday I watched Francisco Mejia hit a walkoff single to give the Columbus Clippers a win over the Norfolk Tides. That was fun. As of last night, folks in Cleveland can see him now too, because the Indians called him up before their game against the White Sox.

Mejia didn’t play — maybe he got sidetracked at Grandpa’s Cheese Barn on the way up I-71, which happens to us all — but he’s likely to see action soon. The Tribe’s top prospect is taking the roster place of injured catcher Roberto Perez and they didn’t call him up just to ride pine.

Not that it’s certain he’ll catch. There are some questions about his defense behind the plate and the Indians have had him playing a good bit of outfield down here in Columbus. He’s only 22, so you don’t want to say the guy has a future as a DH, but he may have a future as a DH. Too soon to say.

Mejia has struggled a bit at the plate in the early going at Triple-A, but last year he raked at Double-A, earned himself a cup of coffee with the big club and hit well again in the Arizona Fall League. With the Indians starting to pull away in the AL Central, as most folks figured they would, it’s a pretty decent time to see if he responds to major league pitching.

Rockies happy to be be back at “Coors Field”

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
The Rockies opened a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Normally, that is a mundane statement. But back in April, the Denver Post accidentally used a photo of Citizens Bank Park in a feature titled, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field.”

The Phillies’ Twitter account had some fun at the Post’s expense:

After a bunch of other jokes were made at their expense by the Internet, the Post apologized for the mistake. But with the Rockies coming to Philadelphia, the team’s Twitter decided to give us all a sensible chuckle, referencing April’s snafu.

Sara Grant, one of the editors for the Post, wasn’t fond of the joke:

The Rockies’ Twitter clarified that it was a harmless joke:

Teams’ social media accounts are a big part of how they market themselves to fans. At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, Paul Boyé recently dug into the Phillies’ approach. That may give some context as to why the Rockies’ Twitter — and others — are so big on cracking jokes and making memes.