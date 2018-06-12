Carson Smith to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rockies opened a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Normally, that is a mundane statement. But back in April, the Denver Post accidentally used a photo of Citizens Bank Park in a feature titled, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field.”

The Phillies’ Twitter account had some fun at the Post’s expense:

What a lovely photo of Citizens Bank Park. Right, @denverpost? 😉 https://t.co/CHV1mC4Gr2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2018

After a bunch of other jokes were made at their expense by the Internet, the Post apologized for the mistake. But with the Rockies coming to Philadelphia, the team’s Twitter decided to give us all a sensible chuckle, referencing April’s snafu.

Good to be back at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/JzjOXyI6y7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 12, 2018

Sara Grant, one of the editors for the Post, wasn’t fond of the joke:

I am appalled that you guys would re-hash this as if we have not been through enough. We are your local newspaper. — Sara Grant (@ItsMeSaraG) June 12, 2018

The Rockies’ Twitter clarified that it was a harmless joke:

Hi Sara. No harm meant, just a silly joke on Twitter. Figured time has healed by now. Mistakes happen, no hard feelings! — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 12, 2018

Teams’ social media accounts are a big part of how they market themselves to fans. At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, Paul Boyé recently dug into the Phillies’ approach. That may give some context as to why the Rockies’ Twitter — and others — are so big on cracking jokes and making memes.

Follow @Baer_Bill