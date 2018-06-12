Carson Smith to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Red Sox reliever Carson Smith will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Smith injured his shoulder last month throwing his glove in the dugout after a less-than-stellar outing against the Athletics. Smith, however, said his shoulder issue had more to do with overuse, which manager Alex Cora disagreed with.
Smith, 28, ends his 2018 season with a 3.77 ERA and an 18/6 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings. Due to various injury woes, he has logged a grand total of 23 2/3 innings over three seasons since the Red Sox acquired him from the Mariners in December 2015.
The Rockies opened a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Normally, that is a mundane statement. But back in April, the Denver Post accidentally used a photo of Citizens Bank Park in a feature titled, “The ultimate visitors guide to Coors Field.”
The Phillies’ Twitter account had some fun at the Post’s expense:
After a bunch of other jokes were made at their expense by the Internet, the Post apologized for the mistake. But with the Rockies coming to Philadelphia, the team’s Twitter decided to give us all a sensible chuckle, referencing April’s snafu.
Sara Grant, one of the editors for the Post, wasn’t fond of the joke:
The Rockies’ Twitter clarified that it was a harmless joke:
Teams’ social media accounts are a big part of how they market themselves to fans. At SB Nation’s Phillies blog The Good Phight, Paul Boyé recently dug into the Phillies’ approach. That may give some context as to why the Rockies’ Twitter — and others — are so big on cracking jokes and making memes.