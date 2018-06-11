Red Sox activate Mookie Betts from disabled list

The Red Sox announced on Monday that outfielder Mookie Betts has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. To make room on the 25-man roster for him, the club optioned first baseman Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Betts, 25, had been out since May 29 with a strained left abdominal muscle. He didn’t go on a rehab assignment. Prior to the injury, Betts was arguably baseball’s best hitter, statistically speaking, and arguably still is. He owns a .359/.437/.750 triple-slash line, all three of which individually lead the majors. He also has 17 home runs, 37 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 213 plate appearances.

The Red Sox rotated Jackie Bradley, Jr., Brock Holt, Blake Swihart, and J.D. Martinez in right field while Betts was out. Now that he’s back, the outfield will typically consist of Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Bradley.

Follow @Baer_Bill