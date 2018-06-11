Mets release Adrian Gonzalez, call up Dominic Smith

The New York Mets released veteran Adrian Gonzalez after last night’s 2-0 victory over the Yankees. They will call up Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday’s game in Atlanta.
Gonzalez, 36, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts last night and ends his Mets tenure with a batting line of .237/.299/.373 and only six homers in 54 games. The five-time All-Star did not cost the Mets much — he was being paid the minimum this season — but he simply wasn’t getting the job done and it made no sense for the Mets to keep running him out there.
Smith, 22, is hitting was batting .260/.343/.370 with two homers and 25 RBI at Las Vegas. That’s not world-beating — and he struggled in his time in New York last year — but the Mets’ first round draft pick in 2013 at least has upside and, with the Mets apparently not going anyplace this year, it’s time to see what he can do with an everyday job. At least if they don’t stick Jay Bruce at first base and move their outfield parts around once Yoenis Cespedes comes back.
In another move, the Mets designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment and called up utilityman Ty Kelly from Triple-A as well.
New York’s win over the Yankees last night was a nice little pick-me-up after a terrible skid. The’ll now be hoping that the roster shakeup will provide a nice little reboot before a ten-game road trip.
Pedro Gomez of ESPN reported overnight that the Los Angeles Angels expect Ohtani to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2018 season and the entire 2019 season. Here was Gomez’s comment on SportsCenter:
“Everything I’m hearing is that the reality is, he probably will need Tommy John surgery . . . The earliest we might see him, should he have TJ surgery, would be the 2020 season.”
There has been no confirmation by the Angels or anyone close to Ohtani, but nor has there been contradiction. We’ll obviously hear more on this today.
Ohtani was diagnosed with a Grade 2 UCL strain late last week. He underwent a platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections, with the idea being that he could avoid surgery by doing so. Such a path has worked for Masahiro Tanaka and some other pitchers, but it’s by no means foolproof. The Angels were going to reevaluate him in three weeks. At this point, waiting the three weeks before surgery would likely not harm his timetable should surgery then be decided, so it’s possible that the Angels will still wait and see.
If Ohtani does go under the knife, however, it would be sad, sad ending to his breakout rookie season. Ohtani has wowed baseball by being its first effective two-way player in nearly a century, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 61/20 in 49.1 innings as a starter and hitting .289/.372/.535 with six homers and 20 RBI in 129 plate appearance as a part-time designated hitter.
Ohtani turns 24 early next month. He signed with the Angels this past offseason as a free agent, but is subject to a full six years of team control per MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. For that reason this setback will not substantially impact the Angels financially nor impact Ohtani’s near or mid-range future in Major League Baseball from a financial perspective, but it’s obviously a big blow to him, the Angels and fans who have come to enjoy him in his brief time in the States.
Here’s hoping he can avoid surgery and get back to his old self via rehab. Given the Angels’ and Ohtani’s long-term interests, however, and given this report, that’s not seeming particularly likely.