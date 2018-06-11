Jake Bauers crushes first major league homer

Rays first base prospect Jake Bauers crushed his first major league home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of Monday night’s game against the Blue Jays. The blast came on a 1-1 sinker from Sam Gaviglio, giving the Rays a 5-4 lead.

Bauers, 22, was called up by the Rays on Thursday. He was 3-for-16 with a pair of doubles and four RBI in four games entering Monday’s action. He doubled in his first at-bat and drew walks in his second and fourth at-bats Monday night, sandwiching his homer. For those keeping score at home, he has reached base in all four plate appearances.

MLB Pipeline rates Bauers as the No. 5 prospect in the Rays’ system and No. 55 overall.

