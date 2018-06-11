Getty Images

Freddie Freeman leads NL fan balloting in the first All-Star Game voting update

By Craig CalcaterraJun 11, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
7 Comments

These will come weekly between now and when the ALL-Star rosters are chosen, they will change, and, eventually, just about everyone deserving will find their way onto the All-Star roster either by election or appointment. But for now Freddie Freeman is leading the NL All-Star vote.

Not to take anything away from Freeman, who is having an outstanding season, but it’s worth noting that All-Star voting means a lot less now than it used to mean. Mostly because it’s all online and fans are not only allowed to stuff the ballot box but they’re actively encouraged to by the various clubs, with little or no effort made to stop people from voting hundreds of times if they want to. See, Major League Baseball likes you doing that because when you do it, you’re loading and reloading the ads for the company it partners up with to sponsor the voting page.

These days, leading the All-Star voting is just as much a function of a team’s social media operation and the number of home games during a voting period as it is worthiness. Which again, in the case if Freeman is fine because he’s having an amazing season so it’s a nice confluence. In the cases of his Braves teammates Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis, well, yeah, there is likely some home team enthusiasm afoot too, even if they’re also having nice seasons for them. As the voting goes on, we’ll see a lot of patterns best explained by fan enthusiasm as opposed merit. Which, hey, fine. It’s the fans’ game and they can do what they want to. Just as long as we remember the most important lesson here: nothing matters. None of this matters at all.

AL update comes tomorrow. For now the voting looks like this:

Supreme Court declines to review Wrigley rooftop owners case against the Cubs

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 11, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
16 Comments

Back in 2015 a couple of the businesses which sell seats on top of the buildings just outside of Wrigley Field sued the Cubs, alleging that their ballpark renovations — including the big video board in right field — blocked views inside the park. Which, yes, the Cubs could totally do, the rooftop owners said, if it were not for an agreement between the Cubs and the rooftop owners which allegedly said they could not do.

The Cubs position on that was that, per the agreement, they could block views if it was part of a government-approved ballpark renovation or expansion, which is what has been going on at Wrigley for several years now. The devil always being in the details, the sides tried to negotiate over it, failed to reach a settlement and the lawsuit was subsequently field.

The suit did not go well for the rooftop owners. The trial court dismissed it and then the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed the dismissal. The last shot was to try to get the Supreme Court to hear it. That was always a tall order — the Supreme Court rejects most appeals without hearing — and today the matter came to an end, with the Supreme Court refusing to hear the case.

Guess the rooftop guys will have to free ride off of someone else.