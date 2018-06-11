Getty Images

Freddie Freeman leads NL fan balloting in first All-Star Game voting update

By Craig CalcaterraJun 11, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
These will come weekly between now and when the ALL-Star rosters are chosen, they will change, and, eventually, just about everyone deserving will find their way onto the All-Star roster either by election or appointment. But for now Freddie Freeman is leading the NL All-Star vote.

Not to take anything away from Freeman, who is having an outstanding season, but it’s worth noting that All-Star voting means a lot less now than it used to mean. Mostly because it’s all online and fans are not only allowed to stuff the ballot box but they’re actively encouraged to by the various clubs, with little or no effort made to stop people from voting hundreds of times if they want to. See, Major League Baseball likes you doing that because when you do it, you’re loading and reloading the ads for the company it partners up with to sponsor the voting page.

These days, leading the All-Star voting is just as much a function of a team’s social media operation and the number of home games during a voting period as it is worthiness. Which again, in the case if Freeman is fine because he’s having an amazing season so it’s a nice confluence. In the cases of his Braves teammates Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis, well, yeah, there is likely some home team enthusiasm afoot too, even if they’re also having nice seasons for them. As the voting goes on, we’ll see a lot of patterns best explained by fan enthusiasm as opposed merit. Which, hey, fine. It’s the fans’ game and they can do what they want to. Just as long as we remember the most important lesson here: nothing matters. None of this matters at all.

AL update comes tomorrow. For now the voting looks like this:

Robinson Cano won’t be Mariners’ full-time second baseman when he returns from suspension

Duane Burleson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 11, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
The Mariners, currently tied with the Astros for the lead in the AL West, won’t play Robinson Cano every day at second base when he returns from his 80-game suspension on August 14, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports. Cano is also recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, but he is expected to be ready to go when he is eligible to return from his suspension.

Dee Gordon, who moved to center field from second base when the Mariners acquired him from the Marlins, moved back to second base in Cano’s absence. While Gordon hasn’t done much with the bat and his defense ranges from “average” to “bad” depending on which stats one uses and whom one asks, he will be the Mariners’ second baseman should the club reach the postseason. Cano is ineligible for the postseason as a result of his suspension. Understandably, the Mariners want to keep Gordon sharp at second base, which means at least part-time play there.

GM Jerry Dipoto said:

We have a pretty good idea of what we want to do, but a lot of it is going to be dictated by where we are in the standings. As versatile and athletic as Dee is, it’s not that easy to go play center field for a month-and-a-half and then say, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re going to go play second base in the biggest game of your career when you just haven’t been out there.’ It’s going to take some juggling and we’ll have to figure out a way.

That could allow for a time-share, so to speak, where we keep everybody sharp. But we do know Dee is going to have to play second base as we come down the stretch. Because if we want to be in the postseason — which we do — then we know who our second baseman is going to be. And it’s going to be Dee Gordon.

A couple weeks after the Cano suspension, the Mariners acquired Denard Span and Alex Colome from the Rays. Span has handled left field while Guillermo Heredia has been the regular center fielder and both have performed well. In fact, since Cano has been gone, the Mariners have gone 19-7 and have held at least a share of first place in the division since June 2.

As Crasnick points out, Cano has never really played another position other than second base. He has DH’ed a bit, but that’s Nelson Cruz‘s job. Cano has an inning of shortstop work under his belt, but otherwise has no major league experience at any other position. Perhaps the most realistic solution is to give Cano some time at first base. Ryon Healy has a .695 OPS, leaving him without much leverage to maintain playing time.