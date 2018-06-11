Getty Images

Competition Committee to meet, will discuss shifts, pitch clocks and pitching changes

By Craig CalcaterraJun 11, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Andy Martino of SNY.com reports that Major League Baseball’s Competition Committee will meet tomorrow and that they will be discussing some pretty major topics.

Specifically, Martino reports that some members of the committee are favor of banning or limiting defensive shifts, though he cautions that such topics are expected to merely be discussed in wide-ranging fashion, not seriously taken up as a matter of policy implementation. He says the committee is “in planning mode.”

The committee will also touch on pace of play, the strike zone and the matter of game action being at an all-time low due to the surge of strikeouts, walks and home runs.

The stuff about shifts will get the most attention, of course, especially to the extent anyone seriously proposes imposing rules which would ban or limit them. While there have been many rules changes in recent years to deal with player safety or some minor, mechanical matters such as how an intentional walk may be issued or what constitutes a balk or a properly-executed double play, it has been some time since a rule which bans actual strategic decisions of a baseball team — or introduces new ones — has been enacted.

We’d have to go back to the advent of the Designated Hitter, I imagine, and even then that was only partial implementation. Maybe we’d have to go back to the rule which eliminated the option of throwing a ball at a baserunner and hitting him in order to get him out. That or the “a walk is eight balls” thing. Either way, we’re talking 19th century business.

Red Sox activate Mookie Betts from disabled list

By Bill BaerJun 11, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
The Red Sox announced on Monday that outfielder Mookie Betts has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. To make room on the 25-man roster for him, the club optioned first baseman Sam Travis to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Betts, 25, had been out since May 29 with a strained left abdominal muscle. He didn’t go on a rehab assignment. Prior to the injury, Betts was arguably baseball’s best hitter, statistically speaking, and arguably still is. He owns a .359/.437/.750 triple-slash line, all three of which individually lead the majors. He also has 17 home runs, 37 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 213 plate appearances.

The Red Sox rotated Jackie Bradley, Jr., Brock Holt, Blake Swihart, and J.D. Martinez in right field while Betts was out. Now that he’s back, the outfield will typically consist of Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Bradley.