And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

White Sox 5, Red Sox 2: Sox win! Reynaldo Lopez outpitched Rick Porcello, allowing two runs, one earned, in six and a third, Jose Abreu doubled in a run, Chicago scratched across a couple of more and then Daniel Palka doubled home two insurance runs in the ninth. Baseball is not a sport in which you can call any regular season outcome an “upset” but I’m not guessing too many folks figure the White Sox would take two of three from Boston.

Blue Jays 13, Orioles 3: Curtis Granderson was a wrecking crew, driving in six with a three-run homer, a two-run double and then doubling in one more later. In all the Jays racked up Alex Cobb for nine runs on 11 hits. The Orioles have lost four straight and 11 of 13. They’re the worst team in the majors. Time to trade off everything with a pulse and start over.

Indians 9, Tigers 2: Corey Kluber allowed two runs on five hits in eight innings and, once again, didn’t walk a batter as he picked up his 10th win on the year. Kluber has faced 168 consecutive batters without issuing a walk, which is the third-longest streak of its kind over the last five years. He’s 10-2 with a 1.99 ERA and a 103/10 K/BB ratio in 99.2 innings. Melky Cabrera and Erik Gonzalez each drove in three runs for Cleveland and Yan Gomes went deep.

Reds 6, Cardinals 3: Billy Hamilton tripled and scored twice and put on a defensive clinic as well:

The Cards helped things along by walking 11 Reds batters. Cincinnati had lost 13 in a row to St. Louis before this one, so hopefully they cracked some champagne.

Padres 3, Marlins 1: Clayton Richard took a no-hitter into the seventh and allowed one run on two hits over those seven. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer. The game took a cool two hours and twenty-four minutes.

Mariners 5, Rays 4: Seattle wins with a walkoff 9-2 putout? Sure, that’s a thing. I just invented it. Mitch Haniger helped:

That was a terrible send of runner Johnny Field by the Rays’ third base coach, Matt Quatraro. Maybe he thought his name was Johnny Run. I don’t know. It’s not like the Rays had to get on a plane and go someplace yesterday. They’re at home tonight. Maybe Quatraro had friends coming over for a cookout.

Phillies 4, Brewers 3: Zach Eflin struck out nine over six innings to help Philly snap a four-game skid. Rhys Hoskins drove in two as the Phillies only had four hits in all but scratched one out anyway. Milwaukee left the tying run at third in each of the final two innings, grounding out weakly each time to end the threats.

Twins 7, Angels 5: Jake Cave homered and had three hits in all. One of his hits was a double over the head of Mike Trout. After the game Cave said “I know I’m probably not allowed to say this, but he’s probably my favorite player.” Cave is less than a year and a half younger than Trout, so that’s sort of weird, but I guess adults can have favorite players too. Albert Pujols had three RBI, which allowed him to pass Stan Musial for sixth-most in baseball history with 1,954.

Pirates 7, Cubs 1: Josh Harrison hit a leadoff home run, Gregory Polanco hit a bases-loaded triple and Ivan Nova came back after a two-week absence to notch his first win since mid-April. It was the Cubs first loss in five games. They now head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers, who they trail by a half game in the Central.

Astros 8, Rangers 7: Houston had a 6-0 lead after two, blew it by the fifth, took the lead again in the seventh and lost it by the eighth and then went ahead for good on a ninth inning balk of all things. Weird thing about the balk: the umpires didn’t call it immediately. The pitch actually took place, A.J. Hinch came out to argue the balk, the umps conferred and then the balk was called. Thing is: it was totally a balk, so how mad can you get?

Astros sweep the Rangers in the four-game series.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 3: What gives? Paul Goldschmidt didn’t hit two homers. I had come to expect, based on recent past performance, that Paul Goldschmidt would hit two homers. I want my money back. He did double, triple and drive in two, though, so I guess we’ll let it slide. Goldschmidt was 8-for-13 with four home runs and nine RBI in the three-game sweep. Arizona scored 29 runs in those three games.

Athletics 3, Royals 2: Marcus Semien nailed a would-be go-ahead run in the top of the eighth with a nice throw and then Matt Chapman hit a an actually-was go-ahead run homer in the bottom half to give Oakland the win. The Royals have lost seven of eight.

Dodgers 7, Braves 2: First stinker Sean Newcomb has thrown in a while (5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER), but it happens. His counterpart, Ross Stripling, did not have any problems, however (6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6K). Max Muncy homered for the third straight game and took a bases loaded walk and Kiké Hernandez and Logan Forsythe each drove in two themselves. The Dodgers have won seven of nine.

Giants 2, Nationals 0: Max Scherzer got beat. Weird. He pitched OK, allowing two over seven innings with nine strikeouts, but Derek Holland shut the Nats out for five and four relievers each tossed a shutout inning to finish the job. Those two runs Scherzer allowed both came on a Brandon Crawford two-run homer. Stuff happens. Not that it was luck: Crawford was 4-for-4 on the day. He was just feeling good. He’s been feeling good a lot this year. He’s hitting .338 on the season.

Mets 2, Yankees 0: The Mets do what no other team has done this year and shut out the Yankees. Seth Lugo handled the first six innings and Robert Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak finished it off. Todd Frazier‘s two-run homer in the eighth was all the scoring in the game. Sort of a carbon copy of the Giants-Nats game, eh?

