Settling the Scores: Saturday’s Results

Paul Goldschmidt hit two homers for the second night in a row and drove in four on his 3-for-4 night to help the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies. It was also the fourth game in a row that he’s had three or more hits. On May 22 he was hitting .198/.320/.355 with five homers. He’s now hitting .250/.360/.496 with 12 homers. I guess that happens when you set things to God Mode for a while.

Ji-Man Choi of the Brewers hit a two-out, pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning off of Phillies reliever Luis Garcia to give the Brewers a 6-3 lead in a game they had been trailing 3-2. After that the wheels fell off, with Milwaukee scoring six more unanswered runs in the final three frames. Philly’s bullpen is something of a tire fire, y’all.

Elsewhere around baseball, Trevor Story also hit two homers in that Arizona-Colorado game, albeit in a losing cause. Jon Lester allowed one hit over seven innings and his mates completed the one-hitter as the Cubs shut out the Pirates. Danny Duffy shut out the A’s for seven and struck out ten in the Royals victory.

Aaron Judge‘s seventh-inning homer lifted the Yankees to yet another win over the Mets, pushing their record to 42-18 in 60 games — that’s .700 ball, folks — and sending the boys from Queens to their eighth straight defeat. The Rays broke their eight-game losing streak by defeating Seattle.

Standings-wise, the Yankees continue to hold off the Red Sox by a half game in the AL East, Houston’s win and Seattle’s loss brings those two to a tie in the West, the Braves and Nats both won, keeping them basically even in the NL East, the Brewers maintain a half game lead over the charging Cubs in the Central and the Dbacks’ win, along with the losses by the Rockies, Dodgers and Giants, give Arizona a 2.5 game cushion out West.

Here are the scores:

Nationals 7, Giants 5

Brewers 12, Phillies 3

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 3

Angels 2, Twins 1

Cubs 2, Pirates 0

Red Sox 4, White Sox 2

Royals 2, Athletics 0

Tigers 4, Indians 2

Cardinals 6, Reds 4

Padres 5, Marlins 4

Rays 7, Mariners 3

Astros 4, Rangers 3

Yankees 4, Mets 3

Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 7

Braves 5, Dodgers 3

