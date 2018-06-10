Elsa/Getty Images

Report: Mets want José Reyes to hold retirement news conference

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Mets are trying to get infielder José Reyes to agree to hold a retirement news conference. We learned last week that the Mets were considering releasing him, but he has a lot of backers in the organization who want to give him a proper sendoff.

The Mets enter Sunday night’s action on an eight-game losing streak. Reyes, who turns 35 years old on Monday, is batting .139/.205/.194 in 78 plate appearances. Among hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this season, the only ones with a lower OPS than Reyes’ (.399) are Pat Valaika (.359), Kole Calhoun (.374), Eric Sogard (.379), and Byron Buxton (.383). It certainly makes sense to get rid of Reyes to free up his roster spot for a more productive player.

As Martino notes, Reyes may still want to play, which would complicate a retirement news conference. He may prefer to be released so he can try pursuing an opportunity elsewhere. The market for old, poor-fielding infielders with a sub-.400 OPS will likely be thin, however.

Rays trade Brad Miller to the Brewers for Ji-Man Choi

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
The Rays announced on Sunday that the club traded infielder Brad Miller to the Brewers for first baseman Ji-Man Choi. Choi will be optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Miller, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday. He hit .256/.322/.429 with five home runs and 21 RBI over 174 plate appearances. Miller has played mostly first base this season but has plenty of experience in the middle infield as well, helping provide the Brewers with some depth.

Choi, 27, hit .233/.281/.500 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in 32 plate appearances this season. He pinch-hit with a grand slam in his final plate appearance as a Brewer on Saturday against the Phillies.