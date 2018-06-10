Report: Mets want José Reyes to hold retirement news conference

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that the Mets are trying to get infielder José Reyes to agree to hold a retirement news conference. We learned last week that the Mets were considering releasing him, but he has a lot of backers in the organization who want to give him a proper sendoff.

The Mets enter Sunday night’s action on an eight-game losing streak. Reyes, who turns 35 years old on Monday, is batting .139/.205/.194 in 78 plate appearances. Among hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this season, the only ones with a lower OPS than Reyes’ (.399) are Pat Valaika (.359), Kole Calhoun (.374), Eric Sogard (.379), and Byron Buxton (.383). It certainly makes sense to get rid of Reyes to free up his roster spot for a more productive player.

As Martino notes, Reyes may still want to play, which would complicate a retirement news conference. He may prefer to be released so he can try pursuing an opportunity elsewhere. The market for old, poor-fielding infielders with a sub-.400 OPS will likely be thin, however.

Follow @Baer_Bill