Rays trade Brad Miller to the Brewers for Ji-Man Choi

The Rays announced on Sunday that the club traded infielder Brad Miller to the Brewers for first baseman Ji-Man Choi. Choi will be optioned to Triple-A Durham.
Miller, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday. He hit .256/.322/.429 with five home runs and 21 RBI over 174 plate appearances. Miller has played mostly first base this season but has plenty of experience in the middle infield as well, helping provide the Brewers with some depth.
Choi, 27, hit .233/.281/.500 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in 32 plate appearances this season. He pinch-hit with a grand slam in his final plate appearance as a Brewer on Saturday against the Phillies.
Angels DH Albert Pujols knocked in a run with a single in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s 7-5 loss to the Twins. The RBI marked the 1,952nd of his career, passing Hall of Famer Stan Musial for sole possession of seventh place on baseball’s all-time RBI leaderboard. Pujols added a two-run single in the ninth inning, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI on the day.
Pujols’ next target is Lou Gehrig at 1,995 and Barry Bonds at 1,996. If he is able to stay healthy, he should be able to get there by the end of the season. On the season to date, Pujols is hitting .256/.294/.412 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 252 plate appearances.
Pujols, who will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after he retires, is also seventh on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard with 623. His next target there is Ken Griffey, Jr. at 630.