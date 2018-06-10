Corey Kluber hasn’t walked a batter in over a month

Indians starter Corey Kluber once again pitched well, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over eight innings during Sunday afternoon’s 9-2 win. The right-hander extended his walkless streak to six consecutive starts. Kluber last issued a walk to Domingo Santana leading off the bottom of the fourth inning on May 8.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Kluber has faced 168 consecutive batters without issuing a walk, which is the third-longest streak of its kind over the last five years. Bartolo Colon had a streak of 204 batters without issuing a walk in 2015 with the Mets and Phil Hughes went through 178 batters in 2014 with the Twins.

Kluber, the defending AL Cy Young Award winner, has the second-lowest ERA in the AL at 1.99, behind Justin Verlander‘s 1.45. He’s also 10-2 with a 103/10 K/BB ratio in 99 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill