Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Corey Kluber hasn’t walked a batter in over a month

By Bill BaerJun 10, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indians starter Corey Kluber once again pitched well, limiting the Tigers to two runs on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over eight innings during Sunday afternoon’s 9-2 win. The right-hander extended his walkless streak to six consecutive starts. Kluber last issued a walk to Domingo Santana leading off the bottom of the fourth inning on May 8.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Kluber has faced 168 consecutive batters without issuing a walk, which is the third-longest streak of its kind over the last five years. Bartolo Colon had a streak of 204 batters without issuing a walk in 2015 with the Mets and Phil Hughes went through 178 batters in 2014 with the Twins.

Kluber, the defending AL Cy Young Award winner, has the second-lowest ERA in the AL at 1.99, behind Justin Verlander‘s 1.45. He’s also 10-2 with a 103/10 K/BB ratio in 99 2/3 innings.

Rays trade Brad Miller to the Brewers for Ji-Man Choi

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 10, 2018, 6:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Rays announced on Sunday that the club traded infielder Brad Miller to the Brewers for first baseman Ji-Man Choi. Choi will be optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Miller, 28, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday. He hit .256/.322/.429 with five home runs and 21 RBI over 174 plate appearances. Miller has played mostly first base this season but has plenty of experience in the middle infield as well, helping provide the Brewers with some depth.

Choi, 27, hit .233/.281/.500 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in 32 plate appearances this season. He pinch-hit with a grand slam in his final plate appearance as a Brewer on Saturday against the Phillies.