Albert Pujols passes Stan Musial for seventh on all-time RBI leaderboard

Angels DH Albert Pujols knocked in a run with a single in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s 7-5 loss to the Twins. The RBI marked the 1,952nd of his career, passing Hall of Famer Stan Musial for sole possession of seventh place on baseball’s all-time RBI leaderboard. Pujols added a two-run single in the ninth inning, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI on the day.

"He is a legend in St. Louis…The time I shared with him in my 11 years that I was there was pretty special." – @PujolsFive on Stan Musial. pic.twitter.com/H47KuBPsSD — Angels (@Angels) June 10, 2018

Pujols’ next target is Lou Gehrig at 1,995 and Barry Bonds at 1,996. If he is able to stay healthy, he should be able to get there by the end of the season. On the season to date, Pujols is hitting .256/.294/.412 with nine home runs, 36 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 252 plate appearances.

Pujols, who will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after he retires, is also seventh on baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard with 623. His next target there is Ken Griffey, Jr. at 630.

