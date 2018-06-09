Orioles Blue Jays Baseball
Video: J.A. Happ clinches 100th career win

By Ashley VarelaJun 9, 2018, 1:04 AM EDT
The Blue Jays celebrated their first back-to-back win since May 1 on Friday night, taking down the Orioles 5-1 and backing J.A. Happ for the southpaw’s 100th career win. The left-hander rattled off seven innings of two-hit, one-run ball in his seventh quality start of the season; beyond Trey Mancini‘s run-scoring force out in the second inning, Happ didn’t allow a single runner past second base.

Happ has yet to replicate the 3.53-ERA, 2.9-fWAR totals of yesteryear, but he’s been a steady presence in the Jays’ rotation with a 7-3 record in 12 starts and a 4.08 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 across 70 2/3 innings in 2018. He’s also benefitted from a generous helping of run support — leading up to Friday’s win over Baltimore, Happ enjoyed an average of 6.81 runs of support per start (including three double-digit blowouts).

That run support was on full display with a trifecta of home runs from Russell Martin, Randal Grichuk and Kevin Pillar. Martin tacked on another RBI single in the sixth, while Teoscar Hernandez returned in the seventh with an RBI triple, his fifth of the year. Thanks to a strong showing from the offense, Happ earned membership in yet another exclusive (and oddly specific) club:

That may not be enough consolation for the team’s fanbase, however. Following their win, the Blue Jays have still only clinched three of their last 10 games and currently sit fourth in the AL East with a 28-35 record.

Stephen Strasburg to undergo MRI on right shoulder

Stephen Strasburg
By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2018, 11:48 PM EDT
Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg was removed from Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Giants with a bout of right shoulder inflammation. Strasburg pitched through two innings of five-hit, three-run ball and was immediately checked out by a team trainer following his departure in the second inning. No date for his return to the mound has been revealed yet, as he still needs to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

While Strasburg has been plagued by a variety of elbow issues in the past, this is the first we’ve heard of any shoulder problems with the right-hander in 2018. Following the game, he revealed that he had been experiencing shoulder pain for several starts, but refused to speculate further about the severity of the issue until the results of his MRI are revealed tomorrow. It’s almost certain he’ll join fellow right-hander Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list over the next day or two.

Prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants, the 29-year-old righty was off to a decent start this year. He pitched to a 6-5 record in 12 starts and turned in a 3.20 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 through his first 78 2/3 innings with the club. Up until his latest health scare, he appeared to be in the running for his third consecutive All-Star appearance next month.