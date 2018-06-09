Stephen Strasburg placed on disabled list with shoulder inflammation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last night Stephen Strasburg pitched two innings and left the game because his shoulder was bothering him. He had an MRI today. The good news: no structural damage. The bad news: he still has to go on the disabled list.

The Nats are still calling it “inflammation,” for lack of a better description. We’ll call it a “shoulder owie.” Or not. I don’t care. Either way, following the game, Strasburg revealed that he had been experiencing shoulder pain for several starts.

Strasburg is 6-6 on the year with a 3.46 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 95/19 in 80.2 innings.

