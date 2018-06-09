Stephen Strasburg placed on disabled list with shoulder inflammation

Last night Stephen Strasburg pitched two innings and left the game because his shoulder was bothering him. He had an MRI today. The good news: no structural damage. The bad news: he still has to go on the disabled list.
The Nats are still calling it “inflammation,” for lack of a better description. We’ll call it a “shoulder owie.” Or not. I don’t care. Either way, following the game, Strasburg revealed that he had been experiencing shoulder pain for several starts.
Strasburg is 6-6 on the year with a 3.46 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 95/19 in 80.2 innings.
Last night Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka — batting because the game was in an NL park — legged out a game-tying sac fly in the top of the sixth. Unfortunately in doing so he experienced stiffness in both of his hamstrings and was removed from the game.
A little bit ago the Yankees announced that Tanaka has two strained hamstrings — yes, hamstrings, plural — and he’s been sent to the 10-day DL. The club has not said how long he’ll be out, but you have to figure it’ll be more than the 10 day minimum. Hamstrings can be pesky.
Tanaka took a no-decision last night and, on the season, is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 73/19 in 72.2 innings.
In other news, pitchers hitting is dumb and the designated hitter should be universal.