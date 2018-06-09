Getty Images

Settling the Scores: Friday night’s results

By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Hi, all. Just filling in for a little morning scores thread. I’d do a full ATH but I’m battling ants who have found their way into the kitchen via some cracks in the grout. I mean, sure, I can kill ants like some sort of ant terminator, but they keep coming, and at some point you gotta fix the cracks, right? Or I could just let the cats get ’em all. They rather enjoy that, actually, but at some point you also have to wonder if it’s super great for cats to eat a bunch of ants. My life is very complicated, if you were unaware.

As for the baseball, it was a rather painful night for a number of pitchers, with Stephen Strasburg, Masahiro Tanaka and Walker Buehler all getting banged up and/or injured. It was painful for the Rays too, albeit more cosmically, as they lost their eighth straight game. The Mets lost their seventh straight. The Royals their sixth. The Yankees, meanwhile, won their eighth of ten and moved in to first place in the AL East by a half a game.

Ian Happ made a pretty spiffy diving catch to end the Cubs-Pirates game. He made three great catches, actually. Is there such a thing as a “walkoff catch?” Sure, now there is.

Ryan Braun hit a couple of homers as the Brewers won. Paul Goldschmidt hit a couple of homers as the Diamondbacks won. Khris Davis, Yasmani Grandal and Jose Martinez each hit a couple of homers as the A’s, Dodgers and Cardinals won, respectively. Note: if you hit two homers, your team stands a pretty good chance of winning.

Trevor Bauer dominated the Tigers and won. Chris Sale dominated the White Sox but the Red Sox lost. Jacob deGrom, once again, pitched well but didn’t get much help from the Mets’ bats as the Yankees beat their crosstown rivals. Note: you can dominate all you want when you’re pitching, but your’e gonna need some help.

Anyway, here are the scores:

Cubs 3, Pirates 1
Giants 9, Nationals 5
Brewers 12, Phillies 4
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1
White Sox 1, Red Sox 0
Indians 4, Tigers 1
Cardinals 7, Reds 6
Yankees 4, Mets 1
Marlins 4, Padres 0
Mariners 4, Rays 3
Astros 7, Rangers 3
Angels 4, Twins 2
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 4
Athletics 7, Royals 2
Dodgers 7, Braves 3

Video: J.A. Happ clinches 100th career win

By Ashley VarelaJun 9, 2018, 1:04 AM EDT
The Blue Jays celebrated their first back-to-back win since May 1 on Friday night, taking down the Orioles 5-1 and backing J.A. Happ for the southpaw’s 100th career win. The left-hander rattled off seven innings of two-hit, one-run ball in his seventh quality start of the season; beyond Trey Mancini‘s run-scoring force out in the second inning, Happ didn’t allow a single runner past second base.

Happ has yet to replicate the 3.53-ERA, 2.9-fWAR totals of yesteryear, but he’s been a steady presence in the Jays’ rotation with a 7-3 record in 12 starts and a 4.08 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 11.5 SO/9 across 70 2/3 innings in 2018. He’s also benefitted from a generous helping of run support — leading up to Friday’s win over Baltimore, Happ enjoyed an average of 6.81 runs of support per start (including three double-digit blowouts).

That run support was on full display with a trifecta of home runs from Russell Martin, Randal Grichuk and Kevin Pillar. Martin tacked on another RBI single in the sixth, while Teoscar Hernandez returned in the seventh with an RBI triple, his fifth of the year. Thanks to a strong showing from the offense, Happ earned membership in yet another exclusive (and oddly specific) club:

That may not be enough consolation for the team’s fanbase, however. Following their win, the Blue Jays have still only clinched three of their last 10 games and currently sit fourth in the AL East with a 28-35 record.