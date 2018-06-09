Settling the Scores: Friday night’s results

Hi, all. Just filling in for a little morning scores thread. I’d do a full ATH but I’m battling ants who have found their way into the kitchen via some cracks in the grout. I mean, sure, I can kill ants like some sort of ant terminator, but they keep coming, and at some point you gotta fix the cracks, right? Or I could just let the cats get ’em all. They rather enjoy that, actually, but at some point you also have to wonder if it’s super great for cats to eat a bunch of ants. My life is very complicated, if you were unaware.

As for the baseball, it was a rather painful night for a number of pitchers, with Stephen Strasburg, Masahiro Tanaka and Walker Buehler all getting banged up and/or injured. It was painful for the Rays too, albeit more cosmically, as they lost their eighth straight game. The Mets lost their seventh straight. The Royals their sixth. The Yankees, meanwhile, won their eighth of ten and moved in to first place in the AL East by a half a game.

Ian Happ made a pretty spiffy diving catch to end the Cubs-Pirates game. He made three great catches, actually. Is there such a thing as a “walkoff catch?” Sure, now there is.

Ryan Braun hit a couple of homers as the Brewers won. Paul Goldschmidt hit a couple of homers as the Diamondbacks won. Khris Davis, Yasmani Grandal and Jose Martinez each hit a couple of homers as the A’s, Dodgers and Cardinals won, respectively. Note: if you hit two homers, your team stands a pretty good chance of winning.

Trevor Bauer dominated the Tigers and won. Chris Sale dominated the White Sox but the Red Sox lost. Jacob deGrom, once again, pitched well but didn’t get much help from the Mets’ bats as the Yankees beat their crosstown rivals. Note: you can dominate all you want when you’re pitching, but your’e gonna need some help.

Anyway, here are the scores:

Cubs 3, Pirates 1

Giants 9, Nationals 5

Brewers 12, Phillies 4

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

White Sox 1, Red Sox 0

Indians 4, Tigers 1

Cardinals 7, Reds 6

Yankees 4, Mets 1

Marlins 4, Padres 0

Mariners 4, Rays 3

Astros 7, Rangers 3

Angels 4, Twins 2

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 4

Athletics 7, Royals 2

Dodgers 7, Braves 3

