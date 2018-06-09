Getty Images

Nicklas Backstrom celebrates Bryce Harper homer with Stanley Cup

By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
The Nats are playing the Giants in Washington today. As so often happens in a Nationals game, Bryce Harper hit a homer. A solo shot in the bottom of the fourth which extended the Nationals lead to two runs. It was quite a blast, too:

In attendance at the game: Nicklas Backstrom, centre and alternate captain of the NHL champion Washington Capitals. Backstrom happened to bring a friend with him to the ballgame: the Stanley Cup. When Harper hit the homer, Backstrom celebrated:

 

One wonders how Harper will feel about it when he sees video of it later given Harper’s particular rooting interests in the Stanley Cup Finals:

 

Yes, the Las Vegas native Harper is a big, big Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. A fan who made a point to wear his Knights gear to some Cup Final games in DC, much to the chagrin of certain Washington sports fans who thought, for some strange reason, that Harper was obligated to root for the Capitals just because he happens to work in Washington.

I’m guessing that some of the same sort of folks who got mad at Harper for rooting for the Golden Knights might assume that Backstrom holding up the Cup was a troll move, rubbing Harper’s nose in it or something. I doubt that’s what it was. It was probably based solely on his joy that the hometown Nats got a run. If you’re the type who gets angry at a baseball player’s hockey rooting interests, though, you may believe all manner of silly things.

Anyway, this is a reminder that hockey players spending the offseason doing whatever the hell they want with the Stanley Cup is one of sports greatest traditions and it’s a shame that baseball players don’t do it too. Even if the little flags on top of the World Series trophy would probably put someone’s eye out.

Settling the Scores: Friday night’s results

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 9, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Hi, all. Just filling in for a little morning scores thread. I’d do a full ATH but I’m battling ants who have found their way into the kitchen via some cracks in the grout. I mean, sure, I can kill ants like some sort of ant terminator, but they keep coming, and at some point you gotta fix the cracks, right? Or I could just let the cats get ’em all. They rather enjoy that, actually, but at some point you also have to wonder if it’s super great for cats to eat a bunch of ants. My life is very complicated, if you were unaware.

As for the baseball, it was a rather painful night for a number of pitchers, with Stephen Strasburg, Masahiro Tanaka and Walker Buehler all getting banged up and/or injured. It was painful for the Rays too, albeit more cosmically, as they lost their eighth straight game. The Mets lost their seventh straight. The Royals their sixth. The Yankees, meanwhile, won their eighth of ten and moved in to first place in the AL East by a half a game.

Ian Happ made a pretty spiffy diving catch to end the Cubs-Pirates game. He made three great catches, actually. Is there such a thing as a “walkoff catch?” Sure, now there is.

Ryan Braun hit a couple of homers as the Brewers won. Paul Goldschmidt hit a couple of homers as the Diamondbacks won. Khris Davis, Yasmani Grandal and Jose Martinez each hit a couple of homers as the A’s, Dodgers and Cardinals won, respectively. Note: if you hit two homers, your team stands a pretty good chance of winning.

Trevor Bauer dominated the Tigers and won. Chris Sale dominated the White Sox but the Red Sox lost. Jacob deGrom, once again, pitched well but didn’t get much help from the Mets’ bats as the Yankees beat their crosstown rivals. Note: you can dominate all you want when you’re pitching, but your’e gonna need some help.

Anyway, here are the scores:

Cubs 3, Pirates 1
Giants 9, Nationals 5
Brewers 12, Phillies 4
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1
White Sox 1, Red Sox 0
Indians 4, Tigers 1
Cardinals 7, Reds 6
Yankees 4, Mets 1
Marlins 4, Padres 0
Mariners 4, Rays 3
Astros 7, Rangers 3
Angels 4, Twins 2
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 4
Athletics 7, Royals 2
Dodgers 7, Braves 3