Masahiro Tanaka sent to disabled list with hamstring strains

Last night Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka — batting because the game was in an NL park — legged out a game-tying sac fly in the top of the sixth. Unfortunately in doing so he experienced stiffness in both of his hamstrings and was removed from the game.

A little bit ago the Yankees announced that Tanaka has two strained hamstrings — yes, hamstrings, plural — and he’s been sent to the 10-day DL. The club has not said how long he’ll be out, but you have to figure it’ll be more than the 10 day minimum. Hamstrings can be pesky.

Tanaka took a no-decision last night and, on the season, is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 73/19 in 72.2 innings.

In other news, pitchers hitting is dumb and the designated hitter should be universal.

