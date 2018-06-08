Zach Britton likely to be activated on Wednesday

The Orioles lost a game they led by three in the ninth inning yesterday. With a tip of the hat to Brad Brach, who has otherwise been pretty darn good in the closer’s role, they’d much rather have Zach Britton handling that situation. This time next week, they should have just that.

Britton is expected to be activated from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday, though given the Orioles’ day off next Thursday, they may push it until Friday (got that?). Upshot, they’ll have him back pretty soon.

Britton has looked good on his rehab assignment with Norfolk, so that bum achilles that has cost him the entire season so far seems to be good and healed.

