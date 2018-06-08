Stephen Strasburg
Stephen Strasburg to undergo MRI on right shoulder

By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2018, 11:48 PM EDT
Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg was removed from Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Giants with a bout of right shoulder inflammation. Strasburg pitched through two innings of five-hit, three-run ball and was immediately checked out by a team trainer following his departure in the second inning. No date for his return to the mound has been revealed yet, as he still needs to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

While Strasburg has been plagued by a variety of elbow issues in the past, this is the first we’ve heard of any shoulder problems with the right-hander in 2018. Following the game, he revealed that he had been experiencing shoulder pain for several starts, but refused to speculate further about the severity of the issue until the results of his MRI are revealed tomorrow. It’s almost certain he’ll join fellow right-hander Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list over the next day or two.

Prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants, the 29-year-old righty was off to a decent start this year. He pitched to a 6-5 record in 12 starts and turned in a 3.20 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 through his first 78 2/3 innings with the club. Up until his latest health scare, he appeared to be in the running for his third consecutive All-Star appearance next month.

Masahiro Tanaka exits game with stiff hamstrings

By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka made a hasty exit on Friday after experiencing stiffness in both of his hamstrings. He appeared to sustain the injury after legging out a game-tying sac fly in the top of the sixth inning, and was not permitted to take the mound for the bottom of the inning. The Yankees have yet to define a clear timetable for the right-hander’s return, but they should have more clarity following a comprehensive evaluation on Saturday. Club manager Aaron Boone told reporters he’d be surprised if Tanaka missed his next scheduled start.

Prior to the incident, Tanaka was cruising through five innings of one-hit, one-run, eight-strikeout ball against the Mets. The only blemish on his pitching line was a leadoff Brandon Nimmo solo shot in the top of the first; after that, not one batter reached past first base.

Heading into Friday’s 4-1 win over the Mets, the 29-year-old righty carried a 7-2 record in 12 starts, paired with a 4.79 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 in 67 2/3 innings. This was of his most dominant appearances of the 2018 season to date, though he still has a ways to go before he comes anywhere close to topping the 2.7-fWAR output he managed in 2017.