Stephen Strasburg to undergo MRI on right shoulder

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg was removed from Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Giants with a bout of right shoulder inflammation. Strasburg pitched through two innings of five-hit, three-run ball and was immediately checked out by a team trainer following his departure in the second inning. No date for his return to the mound has been revealed yet, as he still needs to undergo an MRI on Saturday.

While Strasburg has been plagued by a variety of elbow issues in the past, this is the first we’ve heard of any shoulder problems with the right-hander in 2018. Following the game, he revealed that he had been experiencing shoulder pain for several starts, but refused to speculate further about the severity of the issue until the results of his MRI are revealed tomorrow. It’s almost certain he’ll join fellow right-hander Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list over the next day or two.

Prior to Friday’s series opener against the Giants, the 29-year-old righty was off to a decent start this year. He pitched to a 6-5 record in 12 starts and turned in a 3.20 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 through his first 78 2/3 innings with the club. Up until his latest health scare, he appeared to be in the running for his third consecutive All-Star appearance next month.