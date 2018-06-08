Shohei Ohtani to miss at least one start and could be DL’d

Jon Morosi reports that Shohei Ohtani is expected to miss at least one start — possibly two — and that a trip to the disabled list has not been ruled out.

Ohtani had to leave Wednesday’s start against the Royals with a blister on his right middle finger. It’s the second time this season that blisters have forced him from an outing.

The Angels have a number of days off in the next couple of weeks so a disabled list stint may not cost him as many starts as one normally would, but the Angels are likely taking a wait and see approach, knowing that they can make such a designation retroactive to yesterday.

