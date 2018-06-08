Shohei Ohtani placed on DL with a sprained UCL, will miss weeks

Earlier we heard that Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani may or may not be placed on the disabled list due to a recurring blister problem. That was half right.

The correct part: the Angels have placed Ohtani on the disabled list. The unexpected part: it’s because he has a sprained elbow ligament:

Shohei Ohtani will be placed on the disabled list with a grade 2 sprain of the UCL. He underwent a PRP and Stem Cell injection yesterday with Dr. Steve Yoon in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks and we will update his plan of care at that time. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 8, 2018

No one had reported that Ohtani had any issue with his UCL, but here we are.

The Angels have been extraordinarily careful with Ohtani, usually pitching him with a week’s rest between starts, which more closely mimics his usage patterns in Japan and which is meant to compensate for the fact that his workload last season was light due to injuries. Elbows, however, often do not cooperate, and now the Angels’ big offseason splash and emerging star will miss weeks of time.

Ohtani is 4-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 61/20 in 49.1 innings. At the plate he’s hitting .289/.372/.535 with six homers and 20 RBI in 129 plate appearances.

Follow @craigcalcaterra