Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani placed on DL with a sprained UCL, will miss weeks

By Craig CalcaterraJun 8, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
12 Comments

Earlier we heard that Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani may or may not be placed on the disabled list due to a recurring blister problem. That was half right.

The correct part: the Angels have placed Ohtani on the disabled list. The unexpected part: it’s because he has a sprained elbow ligament:

No one had reported that Ohtani had any issue with his UCL, but here we are.

The Angels have been extraordinarily careful with Ohtani, usually pitching him with a week’s rest between starts, which more closely mimics his usage patterns in Japan and which is meant to compensate for the fact that his workload last season was light due to injuries. Elbows, however, often do not cooperate, and now the Angels’ big offseason splash and emerging star will miss weeks of time.

Ohtani is 4-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 61/20 in 49.1 innings. At the plate he’s hitting .289/.372/.535 with six homers and 20 RBI in 129 plate appearances.

Noah Syndergaard’s Sunday start scratched after his finger swells up

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 8, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has missed nearly two weeks of action with a strained ligament in his finger. He was in line to return Sunday after throwing a bullpen session earlier this week, but that won’t happen now, as his finger swelled up after the session. The Mets will give him a few more days of rest and put Seth Lugo in his place against the Yankees on Sunday.

Synderggard is 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/13 in 64.2 innings on the year.