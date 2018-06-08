Shohei Ohtani out weeks with sprained UCL

Earlier we heard that Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani may or may not be placed on the disabled list due to a recurring blister problem. That was half right.
The correct part: the Angels have placed Ohtani on the disabled list. The unexpected part: it’s because he has a sprained elbow ligament:
No one had reported that Ohtani had any issue with his UCL, but here we are.
The Angels have been extraordinarily careful with Ohtani, usually pitching him with a week’s rest between starts, which more closely mimics his usage patterns in Japan and which is meant to compensate for the fact that his workload last season was light due to injuries. Elbows, however, often do not cooperate, and now the Angels’ big offseason splash and emerging star will miss weeks of time.
Ohtani is 4-1 on the season with a 3.10 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 61/20 in 49.1 innings. At the plate he’s hitting .289/.372/.535 with six homers and 20 RBI in 129 plate appearances.
The Nats are playing the Giants in Washington today. As so often happens in a Nationals game, Bryce Harper hit a homer. A solo shot in the bottom of the fourth which extended the Nationals lead to two runs. It was quite a blast, too:
In attendance at the game: Nicklas Backstrom, centre and alternate captain of the NHL champion Washington Capitals. Backstrom happened to bring a friend with him to the ballgame: the Stanley Cup. When Harper hit the homer, Backstrom celebrated:
One wonders how Harper will feel about it when he sees video of it later given Harper’s particular rooting interests in the Stanley Cup Finals:
Yes, the Las Vegas native Harper is a big, big Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. A fan who made a point to wear his Knights gear to some Cup Final games in DC, much to the chagrin of certain Washington sports fans who thought, for some strange reason, that Harper was obligated to root for the Capitals just because he happens to work in Washington.
I’m guessing that some of the same sort of folks who got mad at Harper for rooting for the Golden Knights might assume that Backstrom holding up the Cup was a troll move, rubbing Harper’s nose in it or something. I doubt that’s what it was. It was probably based solely on his joy that the hometown Nats got a run. If you’re the type who gets angry at a baseball player’s hockey rooting interests, though, you may believe all manner of silly things.
Anyway, this is a reminder that hockey players spending the offseason doing whatever the hell they want with the Stanley Cup is one of sports greatest traditions and it’s a shame that baseball players don’t do it too. Even if the little flags on top of the World Series trophy would probably put someone’s eye out.