Padres pitcher Jose Torres suspended for remainder of the year

San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has been suspended for the remainder of the season without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy. He is not appealing the decision.

Torres was arrested in December after a dispute in which he allegedly brandished a semiautomatic handgun in a domestic dispute. The incident occurred in the Phoenix, Arizona home Torres shared with a woman. According to the probable cause statement, Torres knocked a door off its hinges and punched a hole in another door and then pointed the gun at the woman. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and making threats or intimidation. He has been on Major League Baseball’s restricted list all season long.

Torres appeared in 62 games in 2017, posting an ERA of 4.21 in 68.1 innings coming out of the Padres pen.

Follow @craigcalcaterra