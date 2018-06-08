Mets place Jeurys Familia on 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness

The Mets placed right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, per an announcement on Friday. The move is retroactive to June 7. While it’s not entirely clear how long Familia is expected to be sidelined, his roster spot will be temporarily handed off to Triple-A reliever Jacob Rhame.

The 28-year-old right-hander experienced a similar bout of shoulder soreness in spring training, but hasn’t experienced any setbacks in the months since then. He’s racked up 14 saves in 23 opportunities so far, coupled with a 2.48 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 10.2 SO/9 through 29 innings — a drastic improvement in his first season since undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his throwing shoulder last May. According to comments made by club manager Mickey Callaway on Friday, the MRI failed to reveal any structural damage in the reliever’s arm, but the team won’t rush him back to the mound even so.

Rhame, 25, has yet to find his footing at either the Triple-A or major league level in 2018. He’s returning from a three-game stint in the minors and carries an underwhelming 5.02 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 across 14 1/3 total innings in Las Vegas this year. While he’ll provide some depth for an ailing bullpen, right-handers Robert Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak are expected to slot in for Familia in the closer role.