Masahiro Tanaka exits game with stiff hamstrings

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka made a hasty exit on Friday after experiencing stiffness in both of his hamstrings. He appeared to sustain the injury after legging out a game-tying sac fly in the top of the sixth inning, and was not permitted to take the mound for the bottom of the inning. The Yankees have yet to define a clear timetable for the right-hander’s return, but they should have more clarity following a comprehensive evaluation on Saturday. Club manager Aaron Boone told reporters he’d be surprised if Tanaka missed his next scheduled start.

Prior to the incident, Tanaka was cruising through five innings of one-hit, one-run, eight-strikeout ball against the Mets. The only blemish on his pitching line was a leadoff Brandon Nimmo solo shot in the top of the first; after that, not one batter reached past first base.

Heading into Friday’s 4-1 win over the Mets, the 29-year-old righty carried a 7-2 record in 12 starts, paired with a 4.79 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 in 67 2/3 innings. This was of his most dominant appearances of the 2018 season to date, though he still has a ways to go before he comes anywhere close to topping the 2.7-fWAR output he managed in 2017.