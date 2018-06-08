Lenny Dykstra says Uber driver kidnapped him

NEW YORK (AP) Lenny Dykstra says an Uber driver kidnapped him last month in New Jersey in an incident that led to criminal charges against the former baseball star.
Dykstra said Friday in New York that the driver threatened him after Dykstra asked to change the trip’s destination.
Linden Police charged Dykstra with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. Police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings.
Police said the Uber driver told them Dykstra held a gun to his head. No weapon was found.
Dykstra claims he called police from the car. The driver said he called police shortly before stopping and running out of the car.
Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.
The Mets placed right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, per an announcement on Friday. The move is retroactive to June 7. While it’s not entirely clear how long Familia is expected to be sidelined, his roster spot will be temporarily handed off to Triple-A reliever Jacob Rhame.
The 28-year-old right-hander experienced a similar bout of shoulder soreness in spring training, but hasn’t experienced any setbacks in the months since then. He’s racked up 14 saves in 23 opportunities so far, coupled with a 2.48 ERA, 2.8 BB/9 and 10.2 SO/9 through 29 innings — a drastic improvement in his first season since undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his throwing shoulder last May. According to comments made by club manager Mickey Callaway on Friday, the MRI failed to reveal any structural damage in the reliever’s arm, but the team won’t rush him back to the mound even so.
Rhame, 25, has yet to find his footing at either the Triple-A or major league level in 2018. He’s returning from a three-game stint in the minors and carries an underwhelming 5.02 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 across 14 1/3 total innings in Las Vegas this year. While he’ll provide some depth for an ailing bullpen, right-handers Robert Gsellman and Anthony Swarzak are expected to slot in for Familia in the closer role.