And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Reds 7, Rockies 5: Jesse Winker hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to cap the Reds’ comeback. Cincinnati was down 5-2 in the eighth before Joey Votto knocked one in on a grounder and Eugenio Suarez brought the Reds to within one on a fielder’s choice. A Wade Davis wild pitch brought in the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to force extras. That was actually his second wild pitch of the inning. He also hit a batter. The Rockies have lost five of seven and the bullpen has been a big reason why.

Dodgers 8, Pirates 7: The Dodgers needed a spot starter for their spot starter, Dennis Santana, who was scratched just before the game. They didn’t have one so they used Johnny Wholestaff, who was acquired from Tampa Bay earlier in the day. Dave Roberts used nine pitchers in the nine inning game, with Pedro Baez the only one getting as many as six outs. Not too bad considering that, 12 hours before, he was optioned to Oklahoma City. Because of another injury, however, he never even got to the airport before being called back. Weird day. Anyway, Joc Pederson went deep twice and Cody Bellinger hit his third home run in the past three games to give the Dodgers their 15th win in their past 20.

Twins 7, White Sox 2: Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the Twins’ four-run fourth and Eduardo Escobar hit a two run shot. The Eddies have been a two-man wrecking crew this year. Imagine where the Twins would be if any other batters bothered to apply to join the wrecking crew. Maybe they need more Eddies. Jose Berrios scattered six hits and allowed only two runs in a complete game win.

Cardinals 4, Marlins 1: Miles Mikolas allowed one run, unearned, on three hits over seven and was backed by homers from Jose Martinez and Luke Voit, the latter being a pinch-hit shot.

Cubs 4, Phillies 3: Anthony Rizzo homered and drove one in on a sac fly and Tommy La Stella and Kris Bryant had RBI singles as the Cubs win their fifth game in their past six. This came despite the fact that their starter, Tyler Chatwood, walked seven guys, hit a batter and threw pitches over dudes’ heads three times. The kicker: after the game he said he “felt the best I had in a while.”

Tigers 7, Red Sox 2: Jalen Beeks made his big league debut as the Red Sox starter. He’ll do his best to forget it, as he allowed five runs in his first inning of work, surrendering a two-run homer to Leonys Martin. Martin would also triple and score later in the game. Beeks’ counterpart, Matt Boyd, allowed two runs while pitching into the seventh.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4: Baltimore took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth but Brad Brach, who had not given up a run in his previous ten outings, coughed it up as Randal Grichuck doubled in two runs and Kevin Pilar singled him in to force extras. In the tenth Teoscar Hernandez led off with a double and a few batters later Aledmys Diaz singled him in for the walkoff win.

Mariners 5, Rays 4: Seattle built a four run lead by the ninth inning thanks to homers from Denard Span and Mitch Haniger and managed to hold on despite a Rays rally in the final frame. Mike Leake allowed one run in his first eight innings and was called out for the ninth without much in the tank. He gave up a leadoff double who Alex Colome allowed to score in addition to allowing a run of his own. Colome managed to shut the door on his former teammates before the day was lost, however.

Astros 5, Rangers 2: Cole beats Hamels, as Gerrit outpitches Cole. I could do this all day, folks. Haven’t had this much fun since we had two Zambranos in the league. Evan Gattis homered and drove in three and Alex Bregman hit a dinger too as Houston beats Texas, which come to think of it, is also a funny thing to say.

Athletics 4, Royals 1: Alcides Escobar and Matt Olson traded homers early but the A’s three-run sixth, led by Matt Chapman‘s two-run double, decided things. Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn made his first appearance of the season, allowing one run over six. The Royals have lost five in a row.

