Lenny Dykstra says Uber driver kidnapped him

Jun 8, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) Lenny Dykstra says an Uber driver kidnapped him last month in New Jersey in an incident that led to criminal charges against the former baseball star.

Dykstra said Friday in New York that the driver threatened him after Dykstra asked to change the trip’s destination.

Linden Police charged Dykstra with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. Police found cocaine, MDMA and marijuana among Dykstra’s belongings.

Police said the Uber driver told them Dykstra held a gun to his head. No weapon was found.

Dykstra claims he called police from the car. The driver said he called police shortly before stopping and running out of the car.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

Noah Syndergaard’s Sunday start scratched after his finger swells up

Jun 8, 2018
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has missed nearly two weeks of action with a strained ligament in his finger. He was in line to return Sunday after throwing a bullpen session earlier this week, but that won’t happen now, as his finger swelled up after the session. The Mets will give him a few more days of rest and put Seth Lugo in his place against the Yankees on Sunday.

Synderggard is 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 76/13 in 64.2 innings on the year.