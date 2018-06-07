Video: Jesse Winker hits walk-off two-run home run in 13th inning against Rockies

Reds outfielder Jesse Winker didn’t start Thursday afternoon’s game against the Rockies, but he made quite an impact anyway. The 24-year-old hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 13th inning against Chris Rusin, completing the Reds’ impressive comeback effort that began in the eighth inning.

The Reds trailed 5-2 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, but they loaded the bases with no outs against Mike Dunn. After Scott Oberg relieved Dunn, the Reds had two run-producing outs to close the gap to 5-4. In the bottom of the ninth, closer Wade Davis uncorked two wild pitches. The first moved runners to second and third. The second of the wild pitches brought in the tying run, setting the stage for Winker four innings later.

Winker finished the afternoon 3-for-3 and is now batting .263/.368/.357 with a pair of home runs, 15 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 201 plate appearances on the season.

