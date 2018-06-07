Tampa Bay Rays designate Brad Miller, call up prospect Jake Bauers

The Tampa Bay Rays have designated infielder Brad Miller for assignment.

Miller, who has primarily played first base this year, was hitting .256/.322/.429 with five homers in 48 games. That was actually a fairly significant improvement over what he did in 2017, when he put up a line of .201/.327/.337 in over 100 games of work, thanks primarily to injuries. Miller hit 30 homers in 2016, but he’s shown no suggestion that he’s able to replicate that feat.

The Rays will look for somewhere to trade Miller, though it may be tough finding anyone who will assume the remainder of the $4.5 million he’s owed for 2018.

Miller’s production was less the issue than roster space, however, as the Rays made the move in order to make room for prospect Jake Bauers, who is being called up to the bigs.

Bauers, originally in the Padres system, but traded to the Rays in the Wil Myers deal, has progressed nicely through the minors. He’s 22 and, in the past two seasons, he’s hit .268/.365/.416 at Triple-A Duham, and is among the Rays top prospects. A first baseman, he’s obviously going to take Miller’s at bats going forward.

