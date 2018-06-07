Shohei Ohtani is dealing with another blister

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Cubs 7, Phillies 5: Jose Quintana left with a 3-0 lead in the sixth, but Aaron Altherr hit a three-run shot to tie things up. In the ninth, the Phillies’ Dylan Cozens hit a two-run homer to put the visitors up by two. The Cubs loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth. It was dicey, but there were two outs and Gabe Kapler had a lefty, Adam Morgan, facing a lefty who has trouble with lefties in Jason Heyward. The odds favored Morgan, as Heyward had not had an extra base hit against a lefty all year and often looks lost against them. Never tell Jason Heyward the odds:

Walkoff grand slam. That’ll do.

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 0: Nothing but goose eggs for 12 innings as Sonny Gray tossed eight shutout frames, Sam Gaviglio tossed seven and the bullpens kept up the work for five more innings a piece. The problem was that the Jays pen had to pitch six innings of relief, and that sixth one went sideways, when Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer and Giancarlo Stanton followed it up with a solo shot. Judge, you’ll recall, struck out eight times on Monday and was given a blow on the bench for Tuesday’s game against the Jays. The rest did him well. You can’t keep those bats down for long, I suppose.

Nationals 11, Rays 2: Over before it began as the Nats scored 5 runs in the first innings off of he Rays reliev–, er, I mean “starter,” Jonny Venters. Venters, who had never started a game following 244 relief appearances and three Tommy John surgeries, began things because the Rays did that thing where they begin with a reliever as their “opener” for the eighth time in 17 games. I’m sure it makes everyone feel clever, but it hasn’t been working very well so far. Tampa Bay is 3-5 in those games and has lost six overall. Anthony Rendon had four hits and drove in three runs, Michael Taylor had three hits and three RBI. Trea Turner and Juan Soto had two hits each and even starter Tanner Roark drove in a couple. In other news, Taylor stole third base with a 9-2 lead while Sergio Romo was pitching, the throw to get him went wild and Taylor scored. You’ll be shocked to hear Romo didn’t like it:

“I’m just pretty sure no one is stealing with Scherzer on the mound with a seven-run difference, no matter what the inning . . . I understand it. It’s foot on the gas pedal. I get it . . . There’s just things that were here before you and will be here after you that definitely don’t need to be said or written about . . . I’ve got no quarrels. I just didn’t like that he took off.”

Counterpoint: Scherzer wouldn’t be down by seven runs or let a guy reach third base because he’s Scherzer.

Indians 3, Brewers 1: The Indians Chased Chase Anderson with a three-run fifth inning and Carlos Carrasco allowed one run over seven while striking out ten. Brewers manager Craig Counsell got ejected for complaining about a strike call. In describing it he noted that he did not use profanity and that there had not been any previous barking back and forth with the umps. “Nothing was brewing all day,” he said, in a phrase that, if you think about it, could’ve been the whole recap here.

Orioles 1, Mets 0: Dylan Bundy tossed seven shutout innings and two relievers helped finish the shutout of the listless Mets. In other news, I watched the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, take on the Columbus Clippers last night. It was beautiful out so I had fun, but there were three disconcerting things about the evening:

Mike Yastrzemski is the Tides’ left fielder. He is the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, who I saw play in person once or twice in the early 80s. I realize Yaz was, like, 132 years-old at the time, but it’s still rather sobering to realize that I was watching the GRANDSON of someone I had seen play baseball himself; Seeing Orioles minor leaguers was kind of sad. The Tides are a winning team this year and they looked like they were having fun, but every once in a while you detected their underlying feelings of horror that, one day soon, they might have to go be Baltimore Orioles. The pitchers, particularly, seemed to be filled with this dread; and The game was tied at two after regulation and, per the new rules, extra innings started with a runner on second base. The Clippers won on a Francisco Mejia RBI single in the 10th, but it was, of course, preceded by a bunt and an intentional walk, which about 95% of these situations are likely going to do because it’s a dumb setup which dictates boring strategy, all in the name of pace of play, which was not really affected by this at all.

All that aside, it was a nice night out at the old ball game.

Padres 3, Braves 1: A bullpen game — by necessity, not by some bold new strategic plan — worked out well for the Padres, as Johnny Wholestaff allowed a Freddie Freeman homer in the first but nothing the rest of the way. Cory Spangenberg, who himself pitched in relief the night before, tripled in a run and would then come in to score three batters later. The Padres take two of three from the first place Braves who, as a result of this one and the Nats’ win, became the tied-for-first-place Braves.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4: The Dbacks led 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Alen Hanson came in and hit a pinch-hit two-run jack with two outs to force extras. In the tenth came another two-out rally when Andrew McCutchen doubled and then Brandon Crawford singled him home to give the Giants the walkoff win. All of those late heroics spoiled Clay Buchholz‘s pretty nice start for Arizona (6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7K). One of those strikeouts came against Pablo Sandoval, which predictably caused a lot of Boston people on Twitter to make jokes because Boston, for all of the culture, history, glory and success which embodies that city and its sports teams, are the most provincial people on the planet.

Pirates 11, Dodgers 9: Josh Harrison went 2-for-3 with a three-run double , David Freese and Gregory Polanco drove in two runs each and Corey Dickerson had three hits and scored four times. Matt Kemp homered and drove in five, but the Dodgers four-game winning streak came to an end. Not that it ended easily: the Pirates had four-run leads three times in this game, blew the first one, came close to blowing the second one and were halfway to blowing the third one when the final bell rang. Figuratively speaking, of course, as there are no bells in baseball. Well, except at Columbus Clippers games:

Red Sox 7, Tigers 1: Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez each drove in a pair — Benintendi and Vazquez both dingered and doubled — as the Sox romped. Eduardo Rodriguez pitched into the sixth allowing one and the bullpen put up zeroes for three and a third.

Rockies 6, Reds 3: Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer and Gerardo Parra and Tony Wolters each drove in a pair. That accounted for all six of the Rockies runs. It was the one-year anniversary of Scooter Gennett hitting four homers in a game. He still had a nice night — he drove in a pair of runs with a double and a sac fly — but it was, predictably, a tad less dramatic.

Rangers 8, Athletics 2: Bartolo Colon got his 243rd career win, tying him with Juan Marichal for the most wins for a Dominican-born player. He tossed five innings allowing two runs and did not attack John Roseboro with a bat. He’s two more wins away from the all-time record for a Latin American player. Dennis Martinez holds that mark. In non-Bartolo news, Jurickson Profar homered twice and Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman each went deep as well.

White Sox 5, Twins 2: Hector Santiago faced his old mates and he wasn’t screwing around, allowing just two runs on six hits in five innings pitched. Actually, he was screwing around because he throws a screwball. Get it. I made a screwball joke. I’m pretty sure I’ve never done that even though Santiago has pitched for eight years. What a terrible oversight on my part.

[Editor whispers to me].

My apologies, but I will never make that joke again.

Astros 7, Mariners 5: Houston was down but a four-run seventh inning put ’em up. Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer and Yuli Gurriel‘s two-run single helped fuel that rally. Nelson Cruz, Denard Span and Kyle Seager all homered for the Mariners, but the loss snaps a three-game skid for Houston and a five-game win streak for Seattle.

Marlins 11, Cardinals 3: Lewis Brinson hit two solo homers and Derek Dietrich had four hits including a homer of his own, driving in three, as the Marlins pound the Cardinals. The top of the order did a lot of damage here, as Starlin Castro, Dietrich and J.T. Realmuto combined for 11 hits, seven runs and four RBI. The Marlins scored three unearned runs, thanks in part to three errors from St. Louis shortstop Yairo Munoz. Munoz has made six errors in his last five games. That’s not what you want.

Angels 4, Royals 3: Shohei Ohtani left early with a blister on his finger but the Angels didn’t fold, as Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Justin Upon hit a solo shot an inning later.

