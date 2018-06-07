Report: Nationals checked in with the Marlins about J.T. Realmuto recently

In his latest notes column, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Nationals checked in with the Marlins a couple weeks ago about catcher J.T. Realmuto. The two sides didn’t get anywhere, as the Marlins are reportedly looking for a “haul” and the Nats don’t want to pay that high of a price for a catching upgrade.

Realmuto, 27, is having a great season, batting .311/.376/.534 with six home runs and 19 RBI for the last-place Marlins. He’s earning $2.9 million this season and will be eligible for arbitration in his second of three years after the season. That means an acquiring team would have at least two more years of control of Realmuto after 2018.

Matt Wieters recently went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, so catching duties have been handled by Pedro Severino and Spencer Kieboom. Neither has performed well, so the club could certainly use an upgrade.

