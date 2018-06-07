Rangers extend Jon Daniels’ contract

The Texas Rangers have given a contract extension to Jon Daniels, the teams’ general manager and president of baseball operations. Evan Grant was the first to report the deal.

Daniels took over as GM in 2005 and, back in 2014, was given his latest deal, which ran from 2016 through the current year. Details of the new contract are not yet known.

At the moment the Rangers are scuffling and, with future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre in his twilight, the club looks to be entering a transition period. Daniels, however, is clearly the guy Rangers ownership wants to manage that transition given his track record. He led a frequently disappointing and underachieving Rangers club to the playoffs in five of seven seasons between 2010 and 2016 and, even when they have not made the playoffs, they have generally been respectable, with their worst seasons coinciding with injuries to key players.

A lot may change with the Rangers in the coming year — and the club itself will move into a new ballpark in 2020 — but Daniels will be a constant.

