Orioles aiming to get Zach Britton back next week

The Orioles are hoping to get closer Zach Britton back from the 60-day disabled list next week, MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports. Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in December.

Britton began a rehab assignment on May 30. He will pitch on back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday, giving the Orioles an idea as to whether or not he’s ready to be activated. In four rehab appearances thus far, Britton has allowed two hits and hit a batter while striking out five in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

The 19-41 Orioles have not had many save opportunities, but Brad Brach has handled them when they have popped up. He’s 10-for-11 in save chances with a 3.13 ERA and a 25/12 K/BB ratio. Brach figures to remain in the closer’s role as the O’s ease Britton back into things but will eventually cede the role if Britton proves effective.

